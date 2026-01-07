Sreeleela Breaks Silence On Adopting Three Children & Her Journey Into Motherhood

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor Sreeleela, widely admired for her screen presence and energetic dance performances, has revealed a lesser-known and deeply personal side of her life. At just 24, the actor has quietly embraced motherhood through adoption, a journey she has spoken about publicly for the first time in a recent interview.

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Sreeleela addressed long-standing curiosity around her family life, which until now was only hinted at through occasional photos and brief social media posts featuring her children.

Balancing Stardom and Responsibility

When asked how she manages a demanding acting career alongside raising three children, Sreeleela initially downplayed the attention, explaining that positive actions by public figures often get amplified. She shared that she prefers to keep this aspect of her life away from the spotlight.

Gradually opening up, the actor clarified that the children do not live with her but are well cared for. She admitted she wishes they could stay with her and spoke about the topic with visible emotion. “I fall short of words and get jittery when I talk about it. But it’s taken care of,” she said, before adding, “I’m not a mother mother because there’s an entirely different story to that.”

How the Journey Began

Sreeleela then spoke about how her decision to adopt came about unexpectedly early in her career. Recalling a visit that changed her perspective, she explained, “It was a film (Kiss in 2019) I did early on in my career in Kannada that my director decided to take me to an ashram. The kids live there. We speak on the phone, and I keep visiting them there. It was a secret for the longest time. The institution wanted me to talk about it so that more people are encouraged. I don’t want to be given credit for anything, but I want people to start looking in that direction.”

Her words highlighted that the choice was driven by empathy rather than publicity.

When Sreeleela Adopted Her Children

In February 2022, at the age of 21, Sreeleela adopted two differently-abled children, Guru and Shobhitha. In April 2025, she welcomed a baby girl into her family shortly before turning 24. Sharing photos online, she wrote, “Addition to the house. Invasion of the hearts. To more suffocating smothering.”

During the interview, the actor also described herself as someone with a strong nurturing instinct, noting that she tends to “mother” people around her. She candidly added that this trait might not align with modern relationship expectations.

Career Continues at Full Pace

Despite her responsibilities, Sreeleela has maintained an impressive professional momentum. In 2025, she appeared in Robinhood, Junior, and Mass Jathara. Earlier, she starred in Guntur Kaaram and featured in the viral song Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule. She is set to make her Tamil debut this Pongal with Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi and will soon enter Hindi cinema with an Anurag Basu film opposite Kartik Aaryan.