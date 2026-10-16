Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sorab Bedi shared cozy pictures with Delnaz Daruwala online.

He deleted the post following age-related trolling and criticism.

This news follows his September separation from Niharika Tiwari.

Delnaz Daruwala is a fashion industry professional.

Splitsvilla X6 contestant Sorab Bedi has sparked fresh relationship buzz after sharing cosy pictures with Delnaz Daruwala on Instagram on Friday, October 16. The model appeared to confirm their relationship with a playful caption, but deleted the post hours later after reportedly facing criticism and age-related trolling in the comments. The development comes weeks after Niharika Tiwari, Sorab's former connection on the reality show, announced their separation on social media. While the pictures showed the pair sharing intimate moments and travelling together, Sorab has not publicly explained why he removed the post. Here's what happened.

Sorab Bedi Deletes Relationship Post With Delnaz Daruwala

Sorab Bedi shared several pictures with Delnaz Daruwala on Instagram, including moments from holiday outings, a temple visit and intimate photographs. He captioned the post, “Izzat se comment karna, tumhari Bhabhi hai.” However, the post disappeared from his account a few hours later. The deletion reportedly followed age-related trolling and criticism in the comments section. Sorab has not issued a public statement explaining his decision to remove the pictures.

The post attracted attention amid discussions about his personal life following his separation from Niharika Tiwari.

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Sorab Bedi And Niharika Tiwari's Relationship

Sorab and Niharika grew close during their stint on Splitsvilla X6. They later appeared together in the official music video for Sheesha, sung by Mitta Ror and Swara Verma, where their chemistry also drew attention from viewers. In September, Niharika, who is currently appearing on Rise And Fall Season 2, announced that the two were no longer together.

“A little personal note to everyone who has supported us. Sorab and I are no longer together. I don't want to hurt anyone, and I want to make it very clear that there was nothing fake about our relationship,” she wrote on Instagram.

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Niharika said their relationship had been genuine and that she would always respect what they had shared. She also explained that she needed to make certain decisions for her future, personal growth, and peace of mind. She requested privacy and urged people not to turn the separation into a controversy.

Meanwhile, some social media users have questioned the timeline of Sorab and Delnaz's relationship, pointing to a temple photograph he reportedly shared in August. However, there is no confirmed evidence that Sorab was unfaithful to Niharika.

Who Is Delnaz Daruwala?

Delnaz Daruwala is associated with the fashion industry and is known for her work as a backstage director and model coordinator. She is also reportedly close to Bollywood personality Malaika Arora. Her relationship with Sorab came into the spotlight after he shared the now-deleted Instagram post. Neither Sorab nor Delnaz has publicly addressed the online speculation surrounding the pictures.

Sorab's deleted post has fuelled curiosity about his relationship with Delnaz, particularly after Niharika's separation announcement. However, the reason behind the post's removal remains unconfirmed.