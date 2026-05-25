Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Splitsvilla winners Kushal and Kaira face backlash for alleged mockery.

Viewers accuse them of imitating Bengali Ulu Dhwani ritual on show.

Kaira clarifies the sound was a Punjabi celebratory chant, not mockery.

Social media remains divided over the contestants' cultural sensitivity.

Fresh off their win on MTV Splitsvilla X6, Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, and his connection Kaira have found themselves at the centre of an online storm. A clip from the reality show recently went viral, with several viewers accusing the contestants of mocking Bengal’s traditional Ulu Dhwani ritual during a dramatic Dome Session moment.

The controversy erupted shortly after the dating reality show crowned Gullu and Kaira as winners on May 16, 2026.

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Viral Moment During Dome Session Draws Criticism

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmy (@yourpopculturedose)

The incident unfolded after Anushka Ghosh dramatically changed the course of the game by using her Pyaar Card, securing her position as an Ideal Match with Mohit despite standing close to elimination.

As the atmosphere inside the Dome turned tense, Anushka confidently declared, “Mai Splitsvilla ki queen hoon aur hamesha rahungi”. [I am the queen of Splitsvilla, and I always will be.]

Soon after, viewers noticed reactions from Gullu, Kaira and Soundarya that many believed resembled Ulu Dhwani, a traditional celebratory sound associated with Bengali culture. The moment gained traction online, with several fans accusing the contestants of making fun of a culturally significant ritual.

Kaira Responds After Social Media Uproar

As criticism mounted online, Kaira addressed the controversy through her Instagram story. She clarified that the sound she made was not intended to insult or imitate any Bengali custom.

According to Kaira, the expression was actually a Punjabi celebratory chant, “burraahhh”, and had no connection to Ulu Dhwani or Bengal’s traditions.

Despite the clarification, reactions online have remained sharply divided. While some viewers accepted her explanation, others continued to criticise the moment as culturally insensitive.

Social Media Flooded With Reactions

The viral clip quickly became a talking point among Splitsvilla viewers, with many sharing strong opinions online.

One user wrote, “Sorry to say guys Kaira and team do not deserve this hate!!! They deserve more!!!!”

Another commented, “@sunnyleone and @kkundrra have been such biased hosts and they don’t even try to hide it, it’s really sad. Please do better Guys.”

A different viewer reacted, “I can’t believe even Sunny and Karan did not stop them?”

Another social media user said, “Loved kaira but after seeing this m taken aback !!! She is the most educated girl in splitsvillas history but making a community target n making fun of their culture not done girl !!!”

One more comment read, “This is so wrong...n they call themselves classy ...like really? This is what classy people do? Anushka is real queen”

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What Is Ulu Dhwani?

Ulu Dhwani, also known as Uludhvani, is a traditional vocal sound practised mainly by women in parts of Eastern India, including Bengal, Odisha and Assam. The sound is created through rapid tongue and vocal cord movement and is commonly heard during weddings, religious ceremonies and festivals such as Durga Puja.

The ritual is deeply associated with celebration, prosperity and spiritual protection. Often performed during sacred occasions, it is believed to purify the surroundings and ward off negative energy.