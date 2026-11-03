Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai-Gorakhpur flight cancelled after multiple reschedulings, stranding passengers.

Actress Vijay Mallya documented passenger frustration, criticizing airline's negligence.

Alternate flight for stranded passengers was also severely delayed.

SpiceJet cited airport watch-hour restrictions for the initial cancellation.

Actor Vijay Lakshmi Mallya has criticised SpiceJet after its Mumbai-Gorakhpur flight was cancelled following multiple reschedulings. Passengers were reportedly issued tickets for the following day, but the alternative flight also faced repeated delays and rescheduling.

The actor shared several videos documenting the ordeal. One clip showed passengers engaged in a heated argument with the cabin crew, while another captured them sitting on the airport tarmac, with her lying on the tarmac in the same video.

A fellow passenger also shared a video, claiming that they would not leave the tarmac until the airline compensated them five times the amount and arranged accommodation at the Taj or another five-star hotel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukhtar Saifi (@mukhtar.saifi)

SpiceJet Mumbai-Gorakhpur Flight Cancellation

SpiceJet flight SG553 from Mumbai to Gorakhpur was cancelled after being rescheduled multiple times. Frustrated by the airline’s handling of the situation, Vijay described its conduct as “disgraceful” in one of her videos.

“Flight SG 553 (Gorakhpur–Mumbai) was originally scheduled for 5:55 PM. You changed the timing multiple times, made passengers board the aircraft, completed the entire safety briefing, kept us seated inside for almost an hour, and THEN announced that the flight was cancelled because of an alleged 8 PM landing restriction! WHAT A JOKE!” she said in the caption.

ALSO READ| Bombay HC Orders BMC To Re-Upload Dia Mirza’s Video; Expresses Displeasure Over BJP Leaders’ Remarks



She further questioned why the airline had asked passengers to board the aircraft if it was already aware of the operational restrictions.

“Do you have absolutely no respect for passengers’ time, money or commitments? No accountability, no proper explanation, no responsibility — just a casual apology and an instruction to go home! THIS IS NOT AN INCONVENIENCE. THIS IS COMPLETE PROFESSIONAL NEGLIGENCE! Passengers are not your puppets. Stop treating paying customers like they don’t matter. We demand answers and accountability!” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Lakshmi Mallya (@vijaylakshmimallya3)

In another video, the actor was seen lying on the tarmac. She said she had never imagined that she would find herself lying on an airport tarmac. She then turned the camera towards other passengers who were also stranded following the last-minute rescheduling and cancellation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Lakshmi Mallya (@vijaylakshmimallya3)

In yet another video, she detailed how the passengers had been left stranded for two consecutive days.

“They cancelled the flight on November 1 after making us sit inside the aircraft for at least an hour. To calm the public down a little, they gave us tickets for a flight on November 2. Now, today, after rescheduling it three or four times, we are again on the flight. And now, after sitting for an hour, the situation is that the flight is being cancelled once again,” she said.

She also alleged that the airline had switched off the aircraft’s air conditioning and fans, leaving passengers struggling to breathe.

“They have even turned off the AC and fan of the flight, and people are suffocating inside the aircraft. We are unable to breathe properly. There are children and elderly people here. This is insane. This is not acceptable at all,” she said.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 20: Aasif Khan Calls Qazi Touqeer ‘Fake’; Weighs In On Love Gill, Scout’s Relationship



SpiceJet Issues Statement

A SpiceJet spokesperson said that flight SG553, scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Gorakhpur on November 1, was cancelled due to watch-hour restrictions at Gorakhpur airport. The spokesperson clarified that since Gorakhpur is a defence airport, the watch-hour extension beyond 9 pm was not possible.

“On 1st November, SpiceJet flight SG553 scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Gorakhpur was cancelled due to watch-hour restrictions at Gorakhpur. As Gorakhpur is a defence airport, the watch-hour extension was not possible beyond 9:00 pm. An additional commercial flight SG9553 was arranged on 2nd November to help the stranded passengers of November 1’s cancelled flight,” the spokesperson said.

A search of the flight number provided by the SpiceJet spokesperson showed that the additional flight SG9553 reached Gorakhpur from Mumbai approximately eight hours behind schedule.