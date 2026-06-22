'Spent 90% Of Time Standing In Line': Fans Slam Virat Kohli’s One8 Delhi Launch

What was supposed to be one of the biggest athlete-led brand launches of the year turned into a frustrating experience for thousands of attendees. On June 21, 2026, Virat Kohli unveiled his brand’s global footwear and high-performance sports collection at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, New Delhi, with Punjabi superstar Karan Aujla headlining the entertainment. Nearly one lakh people gathered for the highly anticipated One8 Global Premiere, but instead of an unforgettable celebration, many fans found themselves battling endless queues, payment issues, overcrowding, and poor event management. Social media soon filled with complaints, with attendees calling the event chaotic and badly organised.

Fans Slam Chaos And Poor Crowd Management

The excitement surrounding the launch quickly gave way to frustration as visitors struggled with long lines for food, billing counters and basic facilities. Many complained that network connectivity inside the venue was extremely poor, making digital payments difficult. According to several attendees, both UPI and card transactions frequently failed, leaving people stranded without access to food and refreshments.

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One disappointed visitor summed up the experience, saying, *“POV: Spending 90% of the event standing in a line or sitting on the floor. Big brands like District need better and bigger logistics!" Another attendee remarked, “Left with a masterclass in how not to manage a crowd.”

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Videos shared online showed huge crowds packed into queues, with some visitors sitting on the floor for long periods while waiting for services. Several people claimed that despite purchasing exclusive access through the District by Zomato app, the arrangements failed to accommodate the massive turnout. Others criticised the lack of crowd control and inadequate infrastructure for an event of such scale.

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About The Event

Despite the complaints, the evening did feature several headline moments. Virat Kohli officially unveiled his first-ever signature sneaker collection, marking the global debut of One8’s high-performance footwear range. Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla entertained the crowd with a set of his biggest hits, and one of the most talked-about moments came when Kohli briefly joined him on stage to dance to the hit track “Winning Speech.” Entry to the exclusive event was linked to pre-orders of the new signature shoes through the District by Zomato app, with the purchase itself serving as a digital event pass. While the product launch generated significant buzz, many attendees felt the excitement was overshadowed by the event’s chaotic execution.