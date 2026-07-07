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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSouth OTT Releases: Peddi, Sing Geetham, And More - 7 Films You Should Watch This Weekend

South OTT Releases: Peddi, Sing Geetham, And More - 7 Films You Should Watch This Weekend

South OTT platforms are set for exciting releases this week, featuring Ram Charan's 'Peddi', along with 'Land of Football', 'Parimala & Company', 'Kotha Malupu' and more across genres.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
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  • Fantasy musical, reality show, action drama complete the line-up.

South cinema fans have plenty to look forward to this week as several highly anticipated films and series arrive on OTT platforms. From action-packed dramas and sports stories to fantasy adventures and reality shows, the upcoming releases promise a variety of entertainment options for viewers. Among the biggest highlights is Ram Charan's much-awaited sports drama Peddi, along with other interesting titles such as Land of Football, Parimala & Company, Kotha Malupu and Sing Geetham.

1- 'Peddi'

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is one of the most awaited South releases this week. The Telugu sports drama stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, Boman Irani, Ravi Kishan and Viji Chandrasekhar in key roles, with a special cameo appearance by Shruti Haasan.

The film will begin streaming on Netflix from July 9, while its Hindi version is expected to arrive in August.

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2- 'Land of Football'

This Malayalam sports documentary explores Kerala's seven-decade-old football legacy and highlights the passion that has united generations and communities across the state.

The documentary will premiere on JioHotstar on July 10.

3- 'Parimala & Company'

This Tamil black comedy thriller follows Parimala, a Chennai-based family man whose peaceful life takes a dramatic turn after his younger daughter faces harassment from a local troublemaker. When the man unexpectedly dies, suspicion falls on Parimala and his family.

Starring Jayaram, Urvashi, Sanjana Krishnamurthy, Ananthika Anilkumar, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sandy and Santhosh Shobhan, the Pandiraj directorial will stream on ZEE5 from July 10.

4- 'Kotha Malupu'

Set against the backdrop of a village, this Telugu romantic comedy drama follows two cousins whose playful bond slowly transforms into love.

Directed by Shiva Kesana Kurthi and starring Akash Goparaju, Bhairavi Ardhya Deka, Mahendra P, Raghu Babu, Prudhvi and Prabhavathi Varma, the film is available on Prime Video from July 6.

5- 'Sing Geetham'

This Telugu fantasy musical comedy is set in the fictional village of Kuberpuram, a place left barren after years of gold mining. The story follows Gauri, the protector of an ancient tree, whose destruction leads to a mysterious chain of events.

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Directed by Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, the film features Ayan, Ahilya Bamroo, Shalini Kondepudi, Shivannarayana Naripeddi, Agu Stanley Chiedozie, Vijay Deverakonda, K V Anudeep, Rahul Ravindran and Nivetha Pethuraj. It will stream on Netflix from July 9.

6- 'Second Love'

Hosted by Ramya Krishnan, this Tamil reality show brings together 12 single individuals in their 30s who have moved on from past relationships and are looking for a new chance at love. The show will premiere on JioHotstar from July 13.

7- 'Balti'

The Malayalam-Tamil action drama revolves around Udayan, a talented kabaddi player from Velampalayam. The film stars Shane Nigam, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Preethi Asrani, Alphonse Puthren, Selvaraghavan, Shiva Hariharan, Jackson Johnson, Akshay Radhakrishnan and Poornima Indrajith.

Directed by Unni Sivalingam, Balti will be available on SonyLIV from July 10.

With a mix of star power, gripping stories and diverse genres, this week's South OTT line-up offers something for every kind of viewer. Whether you enjoy sports dramas, thrillers, fantasy tales or reality entertainment, these releases are set to make your weekend binge-worthy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of show is 'Second Love' and who is the host?

'Second Love' is a Tamil reality show hosted by Ramya Krishnan. It brings together 12 single individuals seeking a new chance at love.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Peddi South OTT Ram Charan's Land Of Football Parimala Kotha Malupu
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