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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDid Dhanush And Mrunal Thakur Part Ways? Breakup Rumours Go Viral

Did Dhanush And Mrunal Thakur Part Ways? Breakup Rumours Go Viral

After months of dating speculation, reports suggest Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur have ended their alleged relationship. Neither actor has officially commented on the breakup rumors.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 11:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mrunal previously denied relationship; speculation arose from a video.

South actor Dhanush and Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur have been making headlines for months over rumors of a romantic relationship. Although neither star ever confirmed the speculation, fresh reports now suggest that the rumored couple may have decided to part ways before making their relationship official.

According to recent reports, Dhanush and Mrunal have allegedly ended their relationship after months of dating rumors. However, neither actor has reacted to or confirmed these claims so far.

How Did the Dating Rumors Begin?

The speculation surrounding Dhanush and Mrunal first gained momentum when the actor attended the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2, in which Mrunal stars alongside Ajay Devgn. A video from the event showing the two interacting quickly went viral on social media. Their friendly exchange sparked widespread discussion among fans, leading to rumors that the actors were dating. Since then, the pair have frequently found themselves at the center of relationship gossip.

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Mrunal Earlier Dismissed Relationship Speculation

While rumors continued to circulate online, Mrunal had previously denied dating Dhanush. The actress reportedly described him as a good friend, dismissing speculation about a romantic relationship. Despite her clarification, fans continued to link the two stars together, fueling ongoing curiosity about their personal lives.

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Dhanush’s Personal Life Remains in the Spotlight

Dhanush was previously married to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth. The couple tied the knot in 2004 and share two sons. They later separated, bringing an end to one of the most talked-about marriages in the South film industry. On the professional front, Dhanush is currently working on his upcoming film OM, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film also stars Mammootty, Sreeleela, and Sai Pallavi and is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 16.

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur was recently seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai alongside Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde. The actress continues to remain one of the most sought-after names in the industry.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Dhanush's upcoming film?

Dhanush is currently working on his upcoming film

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 11:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dating BREAKUP Dhanush Mrunal Thakur
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