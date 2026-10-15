Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom YouTuber Sourav Joshi dared wife to drink dog bowl water.

The vlog clip sparked widespread online backlash and criticism.

This incident follows prior criticism of their relationship vlogging.

YouTuber Sourav Joshi has drawn criticism online after a dare involving his wife, Avantika Bhatt, featured in one of his recent family vlogs. During a game, Sourav asked Avantika to drink water from their pet dog Oreo’s bowl. She initially hesitated but eventually completed the challenge after Sourav encouraged her to take a sip. The clip later circulated on Reddit, where several users questioned the nature of the prank and accused the YouTuber of humiliating his wife for content. Indian educator and content creator Amit Kilhor also reacted to the incident, adding to the online criticism.

Sourav Joshi’s Dog Bowl Dare Sparks Online Backlash

In the vlog, Sourav asked Avantika to drink water from Oreo’s bowl as part of a game with family members. When she hesitated, he encouraged her to take just a sip and brought the bowl closer to her. He also assured her that the water had been freshly poured for the dare.

ALSO READ | Soham Chakraborty Denied Anticipatory Bail In Film Payment Case By Calcutta High Court: Here's Why

Avantika eventually went along with the challenge, but the moment did not go down well with several viewers. The clip was shared on Reddit, where users questioned why the incident was being presented as entertainment.

One user commented, "Bhai this is toooo much; this is really too much, the fact she is allowing this behaviour. If that was me, I would have turned the whole house upside down." Another wrote, "Such an ickkkk husband."

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Dodges Questions About His Love Life, Reacts To Aamir Khan’s Third Marriage: ‘Happy For Him...’

Other comments included, "It does not matter whether this is scripted or not because this video is so gross tbh. Being shitty to your partner is being normalised; idk what to say." Another user said, "Just for content he goes so low." Some also described the incident as "Ridiculous how disrespectful," and "This is horrendous humiliation."

Indian UPSC educator, mentor, and Resolve IAS founder Amit Kilhor also reacted to the clip, calling Sourav a misogynist. The incident has added to the criticism surrounding the YouTuber’s portrayal of his relationship in his vlogs.

Who Are Sourav Joshi And Avantika Bhatt?

Sourav Joshi is among India’s best-known YouTube creators, recognised for documenting his daily life, family gatherings, travels and personal milestones. He first built an audience through drawing videos on his channel, Sourav Joshi Arts, before launching Sourav Joshi Vlogs in 2019. His regular uploads featuring family life helped him attract millions of viewers.

Sourav married Avantika Bhatt in November 2025 in a private ceremony at Aloha On The Ganges in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Before the wedding, he largely kept her identity private in his videos, often concealing her face. He later shared pictures of the couple on Instagram in November 2025.

Sourav Joshi And Avantika Have Faced Criticism Before

The latest controversy follows earlier criticism of the couple’s moments captured on camera. During their wedding celebrations, Sourav faced comments from viewers who felt he appeared to ignore Avantika while recording.

In February 2026, clips from their vlogs featuring tense exchanges also circulated online. In one video, Avantika appeared upset, while some viewers felt Sourav was more focused on filming than addressing the situation. Another clip showed her getting out of a car after becoming frustrated, with his response criticised by some social media users.

These incidents prompted online discussions about filming private disagreements for public content and how couples present their relationships on social media. The latest dog bowl dare has renewed debate about the boundaries of family vlogging, particularly when personal interactions become part of online entertainment.