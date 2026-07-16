Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Youtuber Sourav Joshi claimed E20 fuel significantly reduced Mercedes mileage.

Joshi denied viral apology post, clarifying he is not on X.

The fake post falsely attributed mileage drop to engine issue.

Mercedes-Benz clarified all BS VI petrol vehicles are E20 compatible.

YouTuber Sourav Joshi has claimed that the viral apology post circulating in his name is fake. The post alleged that the drop in his Mercedes’ mileage was caused by an engine issue and not E20 fuel, which he had previously claimed. Following the backlash to the apology post, Joshi clarified that he is not on X (formerly Twitter) and that the post was not shared by him.

‘I’m Not on Twitter’

Responding in the comments section of a video uploaded by YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, Joshi wrote, “Voh mera real Twitter account nahi hai. Main Twitter pe nahi hoon.” [That is not my real Twitter account. I am not on Twitter.]

The viral post had claimed that Joshi visited a Mercedes-Benz service centre, where technicians allegedly found that the drop in mileage was due to an engine issue and not E20 fuel.

The purported statement read, “I apologise for the misunderstanding regarding E20 petrol. My intention was never to spread incorrect information or hurt anyone’s sentiments. I have trimmed that part accordingly.”

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The post came shortly after Mercedes-Benz India issued a customer advisory clarifying that all of its BS VI petrol vehicles are compatible with E20 fuel.

Mercedes-Benz India’s Statement

Responding to the controversy, Mercedes-Benz India said, “At Mercedes-Benz, customer safety, vehicle reliability and performance are of paramount importance to us. All Mercedes-Benz petrol BS VI vehicles are materially compatible with E20 fuel and certified accordingly by the relevant authorities.”

The company further added, “We are happy to support customers with any technical queries. Mercedes-Benz remains committed to sustainable mobility.”

‘E20 Reduced Mercedes’ Mileage’

Despite dismissing the viral apology post as fake, Joshi has not retracted his original claim that his Mercedes’ fuel efficiency dropped significantly after he began using ethanol-blended petrol.

In one of his vlogs, the YouTuber said the vehicle, which previously delivered around 16-17 km/L, began returning much lower mileage after being refuelled with E20 petrol.

“A problem has come up. The car isn’t giving mileage. Earlier it used to give around 15-16, and now it’s showing 9. I got the petrol filled just yesterday, and even then the fuel has gone down so much,” he said.

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He also claimed that the estimated driving range on a full tank had dropped from around 808 km to 480 km. “I just hope no other issue comes up. It’s a Mercedes after all. These days, I’m scared even while filling petrol,” he added.

I am scared to fill ethanol-blended petrol in my car. My Mercedes used to give 16–17 km/l mileage, but now it’s dropped to 5. My car will be ruined soon.



—India’s biggest vlogger, Saurav Joshi pic.twitter.com/IQgSgogFHm — Mohit Chauhan (@mohitlaws) July 12, 2026

In a subsequent update, Joshi alleged that the mileage had fallen even further. “Yesterday I told you that our car’s mileage had dropped from 17 to 9. And today, do you know how much it has become? It has gone down to 5,” he said.

The YouTuber also expressed concern that fuel adulteration could damage his vehicle. “These days I’m actually scared while filling petrol, wondering if the car might get damaged because a lot of people’s vehicles are getting spoiled due to fuel adulteration. Anyway, it’s a good thing I bought the electric G-Wagon instead of the petrol one. Petrol would have cost a lot more, and if the car got damaged, the repair bill would have been huge too,” he said.