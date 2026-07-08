‘Took Me Back To 2002 NatWest Final, Lord’s Balcony’: Sourav Ganguly On ‘Dada’ First Look

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom First look of Sourav Ganguly biopic unveiled on birthday.

Rajkummar Rao portrays Ganguly; film releases May 14, 2027.

Ganguly praised Rao, recalling iconic Lord's balcony moment.

Biopic traces his journey transforming Indian cricket.

The first look poster of Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story, featuring Rajkummar Rao in the role of the former Indian cricket captain, was unveiled on Sourav Ganguly’s birthday. Along with the poster launch, the makers also announced that the much-awaited biopic will hit theatres on May 14, 2027. The first look has received an overwhelming response from audiences, and Sourav Ganguly himself expressed his happiness and gratitude after seeing the love pouring in for the film.

‘Took Me Back To 2002 NatWest Final, Lord’s Balcony’

Taking to social media, Ganguly shared a video thanking fans for their birthday wishes. In the same video, he also praised Rajkummar Rao for his portrayal in the upcoming biopic. He said, “Thank you, everyone for these sincere birthday wishes. It makes me feel so humble year after year that I get so much of love and affection from so many people all around the country and the world."

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Talking about the reveal of the biopic’s first look, Ganguly added, "Today it's been the launch of the first look of my biopic. Rajkummar, I think he's done an incredible job and it makes it even more special because it takes me back to the 2002 NatWest final and the Lord's Balcony, which is recreated by Rajkummar and the cast and the crew of my biopic. So once again thank you so much for my birthday wishes and as I said it makes me feel incredibly humble year after year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOURAV GANGULY (@souravganguly)

Rajkummar Rao As Dada

Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story will showcase the inspiring journey of a cricketer who went beyond the boundaries of the sport and transformed Indian cricket. The film will trace his rise from a young talent to one of India’s most influential captains, highlighting his determination, resilience and leadership that inspired millions.

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Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the biopic is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series and DBL, the film is a Luv Films production and will release worldwide in cinemas on May 14, 2027.