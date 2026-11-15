Sonu Sood Steps In To Help Sharad Kapoor, Offers Possible Film Project And Medical Aid

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has reportedly reached out to Sharad Kapoor after the latter appealed to members of the film industry for work and support. According to a report by The Free Press Journal, Sonu was scheduled to meet Sharad on November 15 to discuss a possible project that could help the actor return to films. Sources also told the publication that Sonu had arranged medical supplies for him. The development comes after Sharad shared videos on social media speaking about his health struggles and asking Bollywood colleagues to consider him for professional opportunities.

Sonu Sood Plans Meeting With Sharad Kapoor

According to The Free Press Journal, Sonu Sood was expected to meet Sharad Kapoor on Sunday evening to discuss a possible film project. The opportunity could help Sharad resume his acting career after spending some time away from the screen.

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Sources cited by the publication also said that Sonu had arranged medical supplies for the actor. He is reportedly keeping track of Sharad's situation and personally following up to understand the challenges he is currently facing.

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Sharad Kapoor's Appeal For Work And Support

Sonu's reported intervention follows Sharad's recent videos on social media, which brought attention to his health concerns. In the clips, Sharad appealed to people in the film industry for professional opportunities and support.

The actor has been away from films for some time and is hoping to return to work. His appeal prompted concern among viewers and renewed attention to his circumstances.

Sonu, who has previously been involved in philanthropic initiatives, is now reportedly exploring ways to support Sharad both professionally and with medical supplies.

Sharad's possible comeback project will depend on the discussions between the two actors. For now, Sonu's reported outreach has brought fresh hope of support for the actor.