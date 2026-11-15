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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSonu Sood Steps In To Help Sharad Kapoor, Offers Possible Film Project And Medical Aid

Sonu Sood Steps In To Help Sharad Kapoor, Offers Possible Film Project And Medical Aid

Sonu Sood reportedly reached out to Sharad Kapoor after his appeal for work, offering medical assistance and discussing a possible film project to revive his acting career.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 04:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Sharad Kapoor appealed for industry work and support.
  • Sonu Sood reportedly scheduled meeting to discuss a film project.
  • Sood also arranged essential medical supplies for Kapoor.
  • This outreach offers Kapoor fresh hope for a comeback.

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has reportedly reached out to Sharad Kapoor after the latter appealed to members of the film industry for work and support. According to a report by The Free Press Journal, Sonu was scheduled to meet Sharad on November 15 to discuss a possible project that could help the actor return to films. Sources also told the publication that Sonu had arranged medical supplies for him. The development comes after Sharad shared videos on social media speaking about his health struggles and asking Bollywood colleagues to consider him for professional opportunities.

Sonu Sood Plans Meeting With Sharad Kapoor

According to The Free Press Journal, Sonu Sood was expected to meet Sharad Kapoor on Sunday evening to discuss a possible film project. The opportunity could help Sharad resume his acting career after spending some time away from the screen.

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Sources cited by the publication also said that Sonu had arranged medical supplies for the actor. He is reportedly keeping track of Sharad's situation and personally following up to understand the challenges he is currently facing.

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Sharad Kapoor's Appeal For Work And Support

Sonu's reported intervention follows Sharad's recent videos on social media, which brought attention to his health concerns. In the clips, Sharad appealed to people in the film industry for professional opportunities and support.

The actor has been away from films for some time and is hoping to return to work. His appeal prompted concern among viewers and renewed attention to his circumstances.

Sonu, who has previously been involved in philanthropic initiatives, is now reportedly exploring ways to support Sharad both professionally and with medical supplies.

Sharad's possible comeback project will depend on the discussions between the two actors. For now, Sonu's reported outreach has brought fresh hope of support for the actor.

 
 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sonu Sood reach out to Sharad Kapoor?

Sonu Sood reached out after Sharad Kapoor shared videos appealing to the film industry for work and support due to his health struggles. Sharad has been away from films and hopes to return.

How is Sonu Sood planning to help Sharad Kapoor?

Sonu Sood is scheduled to meet Sharad Kapoor to discuss a possible film project that could help him return to acting. He has also arranged medical supplies for Sharad.

What was Sharad Kapoor seeking from the film industry?

Sharad Kapoor appealed for professional opportunities and support from Bollywood. He shared videos on social media about his health struggles and desire to return to acting after being away from films.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 04:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Sonu Sood SHARAD KAPOOR Sharad Kapoor Health Sonu Sood Helps Sharad Kapoor Sharad Kapoor Comeback
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