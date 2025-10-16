Sonu Sood & Son Eshaan Purchase ₹1.05 Crore Land In Panvel After Selling Mahalaxmi Apartment

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and his son Eshaan Sood have made a significant real estate investment, purchasing a plot of land worth ₹1.05 crore in Shirdon, Panvel, one of Mumbai’s rapidly developing suburbs. The deal was officially registered in October 2025, according to data from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by property platform Square Yards.

Sonu Sood Buys Land in Panvel

As per registration details, the newly acquired property spans approximately 0.065 hectares (around 777 sq. yards). The transaction included a stamp duty of ₹6.3 lakh and registration fees of ₹30,000. The investment adds another prime property to the actor’s growing portfolio, reflecting Panvel’s rise as a hotspot for celebrities and investors seeking large land parcels on Mumbai’s outskirts.

This marks the second major purchase by the Sood family in recent months. In August 2025, Eshaan Sood made headlines after acquiring a luxury apartment in Andheri West for ₹2.6 crore. The property covers a RERA carpet area of 83.61 sq. m. (roughly 900 sq. ft.) and a built-up area of 100.37 sq. m. (about 1,080 sq. ft.).

Sood Sells Mahalaxmi Apartment for ₹8.1 Crore

Interestingly, Sonu Sood had also made a major property move earlier this year when he sold his Mahalaxmi apartment for ₹8.10 crore. Originally purchased in 2012 for ₹5.16 crore, the sale earned the actor a profit of nearly ₹3 crore over 13 years.

The actor’s recent property deals show a strategic shift toward investments in high-growth areas while diversifying his portfolio across residential and land assets.

From Reel Hero to Real-Life Inspiration

On the professional front, Sonu Sood was last seen in Fateh (2025), which he also wrote, produced, and directed. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film earned ₹13.35 crore at the box office.

Beyond films, Sonu continues to be celebrated for his philanthropic work. He became a national hero during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping stranded migrant workers and students. The UNDP even honoured him in 2020 with the ‘SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award.’

Known for his roles in films like Dabangg, Simmba, and Jodhaa Akbar, Sonu Sood now appears equally committed to building a legacy both on-screen and off it — with a growing footprint in Mumbai’s luxury real estate market.