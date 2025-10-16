Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSonu Sood & Son Eshaan Purchase ₹1.05 Crore Land In Panvel After Selling Mahalaxmi Apartment

Sonu Sood & Son Eshaan Purchase ₹1.05 Crore Land In Panvel After Selling Mahalaxmi Apartment

Actor Sonu Sood and his son Eshaan purchase land worth ₹1.05 crore in Panvel, months after selling their Mahalaxmi apartment for ₹8.1 crore.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and his son Eshaan Sood have made a significant real estate investment, purchasing a plot of land worth ₹1.05 crore in Shirdon, Panvel, one of Mumbai’s rapidly developing suburbs. The deal was officially registered in October 2025, according to data from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by property platform Square Yards.

Sonu Sood Buys Land in Panvel

As per registration details, the newly acquired property spans approximately 0.065 hectares (around 777 sq. yards). The transaction included a stamp duty of ₹6.3 lakh and registration fees of ₹30,000. The investment adds another prime property to the actor’s growing portfolio, reflecting Panvel’s rise as a hotspot for celebrities and investors seeking large land parcels on Mumbai’s outskirts.

This marks the second major purchase by the Sood family in recent months. In August 2025, Eshaan Sood made headlines after acquiring a luxury apartment in Andheri West for ₹2.6 crore. The property covers a RERA carpet area of 83.61 sq. m. (roughly 900 sq. ft.) and a built-up area of 100.37 sq. m. (about 1,080 sq. ft.).

Sood Sells Mahalaxmi Apartment for ₹8.1 Crore

Interestingly, Sonu Sood had also made a major property move earlier this year when he sold his Mahalaxmi apartment for ₹8.10 crore. Originally purchased in 2012 for ₹5.16 crore, the sale earned the actor a profit of nearly ₹3 crore over 13 years.

The actor’s recent property deals show a strategic shift toward investments in high-growth areas while diversifying his portfolio across residential and land assets.

From Reel Hero to Real-Life Inspiration

On the professional front, Sonu Sood was last seen in Fateh (2025), which he also wrote, produced, and directed. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film earned ₹13.35 crore at the box office.

Beyond films, Sonu continues to be celebrated for his philanthropic work. He became a national hero during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping stranded migrant workers and students. The UNDP even honoured him in 2020 with the ‘SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award.’

Known for his roles in films like Dabangg, Simmba, and Jodhaa Akbar, Sonu Sood now appears equally committed to building a legacy both on-screen and off it — with a growing footprint in Mumbai’s luxury real estate market.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonu Sood Eshaan Sood Sonu Sood Real Estate Shirdon Panvel Sonu Sood Fateh Movie Sonu Sood Net Worth
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Something Felt Off': How A Sister's Suspicion Blew Open Bengaluru Doctor’s Shocking Murder Plot
'Something Felt Off': How A Sister's Suspicion Blew Open Bengaluru Doctor’s Shocking Murder Plot
India
Supreme Court Dismisses Telangana Govt's Plea, 42% OBC Quota In Local Bodies Put On Hold
Supreme Court Dismisses Telangana Govt's Plea, 42% OBC Quota In Local Bodies Put On Hold
India
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'
Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Releases Second List Of 44 Candidates, Completes NDA Seat-Sharing
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Releases Second List Of 44 Candidates, Completes NDA Seat-Sharing
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget