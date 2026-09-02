Sonu Sood Reaches Flood-Hit Nepal, Extends Help As Death Toll Rises To 1,127

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonu Sood arrived in Nepal to aid flood victims.

He pledged food, shelter, supplies, and rebuilding support.

Sood urged global support for Nepal's flood-affected regions.

Nepal's flash floods caused 1,127 deaths; thousands missing.

Sonu Sood has reached flood-hit Nepal after pledging his support to those affected by the devastating flash floods. The actor has vowed to provide food, shelter and other essential supplies while helping survivors rebuild their lives. He is currently on the ground and has shared pictures of his interactions with children and other victims. Fans have since praised Sood for stepping in to help, with many calling him a “messiah”.

Sonu Sood Reaches Flood-Hit Nepal

Taking to social media, Sonu Sood shared pictures offering a glimpse into his efforts to support people affected by the tragedy. In the caption, he wrote, “They lost their homes, their families, their childhood...but together, we will help them find a new beginning.”

“Nepal, you’re not alone,” he added.

They lost their homes, their families, their childhood..but together, we will help them find a new beginning.

Nepal, you are not alone. ❤️🇳🇵 pic.twitter.com/HWkHa7eCIg — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 1, 2026

On Wednesday, he reached Trishuli Bazar, which is said to be one of the most affected towns due to the flash floods.

#WATCH | Nepal: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood visits Trishuli Bazar, one of the most affected towns due to the flash floods.



He arrived in Kathmandu yesterday to distribute relief materials to Nepali flood victims. pic.twitter.com/1POLhtObyI — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2026

Speaking to ANI, Sood said that he and his team are on the ground to help affected people get their lives back on track. He added that relief supplies will not be limited to this month and that his team plans to continue sending essential items over the coming months.

“We are here to meet the victims of the flood. We got lots of stuff from India. We just want to be with the people who are in need and will try to bring their lives back (on track). I think it’s everyone’s duty to do their part. We have a lot of blankets and food materials. We are still asking them what they need; we try to send it from India. Sending from India to Nepal is always a little challenge because we need a lot of people. But we will make sure that not only this month but also in the coming months, the relief keeps coming,” he said.

#WATCH | Bollywood actor Sonu Sood arrives in Kathmandu to distribute relief to Nepali flood victims



He says, "We are here to meet flood victims and to distribute relief material to them. We will try to build their lives again. We have brought a lot of blankets and food… pic.twitter.com/6rONSZfxjD — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026

Sood, in an interview with NDTV, described witnessing the devastation firsthand as overwhelming and spoke about the children he encountered at relief camps.

“Being here, seeing the devastation up close, has been overwhelming. But what has stayed with me the most is seeing children at the relief camps - despite everything they have been through, they are standing alongside us, helping with relief distribution and doing whatever they can to support others,” he said.

Sood also urged people around the world to come forward and support those affected by the disaster.

“I think when you look at the entire situation, you can understand the scale of the impact. When people have lost their homes, you can imagine what they must be going through. Everyone should come forward. People from across the world, wherever they are, should step up and please help. It is very important to stand by these people so that we can help Nepal get back on its feet,” he told India Today.

Flash Floods In Nepal

Nepal’s flash floods have left a trail of devastation that shows no sign of abating, with the confirmed death toll rising to 1,127 on Wednesday, a week after the Himalayan disaster struck. Rescue teams remain on the ground, searching for those still unaccounted for.

According to Nepal Police, cited by PTI, Chitwan recorded the highest toll with 348 bodies recovered, followed by 217 in Nawalparasi East, 190 in Nawalparasi West, and 155 in Nuwakot. Gorkha, Dhading, Rasuwa, and Tanahu reported 66, 59, 45, and 38 deaths, respectively.

Police said postmortem examinations and legal identification had been completed for 1,113 of the recovered bodies, and 95 had already been returned to grieving families. To help identify the remaining victims, authorities have published details of 911 unidentified bodies on the Nepal Police website.

So far, security forces have rescued 6,541 people from the worst-hit areas, but the search continues for 4,858 people still missing.