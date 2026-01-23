Sonu Sood Mourns Army Soldiers Killed In Doda Accident, Calls It ‘Heartbreaking’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has expressed profound sorrow following a tragic accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district that resulted in the deaths of 10 Indian Army soldiers. The incident, which occurred in a remote and challenging terrain, has triggered an outpouring of grief and tributes from across the country.

Army Vehicle Falls Into Gorge in Doda

According to reports, the fatal accident took place on the Bhaderwah–Chamba interstate road near Khanni Top. A bulletproof Army vehicle carrying 17 personnel was en route to a high-altitude post when it reportedly lost control and plunged nearly 200 feet into a deep gorge. Rescue teams were rushed to the site immediately, but several soldiers succumbed to their injuries despite prompt efforts.

The incident has once again brought attention to the extreme risks faced by Army personnel operating in high-altitude regions marked by difficult terrain and unpredictable weather conditions.

Sonu Sood Shares Emotional Message

Reacting to the tragedy, Sonu Sood took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a heartfelt message, expressing solidarity with the families of the fallen soldiers and praying for the injured. He wrote, “Heartbreaking news from Doda. We’ve lost brave soldiers who stood tall for the nation. My prayers are with the families who are grieving, and with our injured soldiers fighting to recover. The nation stands with you."

The actor’s message resonated widely on social media, with users echoing his sentiments and paying tribute to the jawans who lost their lives in the line of duty.

PM Modi and J&K LG Respond to Tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep anguish over the incident. In a post on X, he said, “Deeply anguished by the mishap in Doda, in which we have lost our brave army personnel. Their service to the nation will be remembered forever. May the injured recover at the earliest. All possible support is being provided to those affected."

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha confirmed the fatalities and described the accident as deeply tragic. He assured that the injured soldiers were provided immediate medical attention and airlifted to hospitals, including the Udhampur military hospital, for specialised treatment.

Army and police teams carried out joint rescue operations at the site. Four soldiers were declared dead on the spot, while others were rescued with injuries, including three who were critically hurt.

Sonu Sood on the Professional Front

On the work front, Sonu Sood recently marked the first anniversary of his directorial debut Fateh, an action thriller featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. The actor-director has previously described the project as his “most special film till date.”

As tributes continue to pour in, the nation mourns the loss of its brave soldiers and prays for the swift recovery of those injured.