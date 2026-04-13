Sonu Nigam Sells 1.9 Hectares Of Land Near Mumbai For Rs 1.95 Crore

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karjat is developing as a real estate investment hub.

Sonu Nigam has sold several pieces of land covering over 1.9 hectares in Karjat, a hill station in Maharashtra’s Raigad district near Mumbai, for a total of around Rs 1.95 crore, according to reports.

The reports mentioning the property documents state that the land was sold in four transactions to separate individuals. The first deal involved 0.405 hectares sold for Rs 50 lakh, while the second involved 0.718 hectares sold for Rs 75 lakh. In the third, 0.607 hectares were sold for Rs 50 lakh, and the fourth deal saw 0.208 hectares sold for Rs 20 lakh.

All four deals were registered on April 7, 2026, and a stamp duty of Rs 11.70 lakh was paid, as per the documents.

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The land parcels are located in Savele village in Karjat, Raigad district. Karjat is now seen as part of Mumbai 3.0, also known as Third Mumbai, and is becoming a popular spot for second homes.

The area is part of a bigger development plan in Raigad, near the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The idea is to reduce the crowd in Mumbai and create a new business hub. The Maharashtra government is supporting the growth by improving infrastructure, implementing new policies, and encouraging companies and investors to set up projects and townships.

Singer’s Father Buys Rs 10 Crore Property

In 2025, Sonu Nigam made headlines for real estate deals after taking a commercial property in Santacruz East, Mumbai, for five years at a total rent of over Rs 12.61 crore.

In February 2026, his father, Agam Kumar Nigam, bought 1,197 sq m of land along with a ground plus one floor residential and commercial building on Madh Island, Mumbai, for Rs 10 crore, as per reports.

About Karjat Real Estate Market

Karjat, located on the outskirts of Mumbai, is becoming a popular spot for land investment. This growth is mainly due to better infrastructure, including the Navi Mumbai International Airport and improved road connectivity through the Atal Setu. Karjat is around 50 to 100 km from key areas like South Mumbai, BKC, Borivali, and Thane, and it takes about 90 to 180 minutes to reach by road.

Many real estate developers from Mumbai have started projects in and around Karjat, especially for villas and farmhouses. According to local brokers, land prices here range from around Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,000 per sq ft, depending on the location and project.