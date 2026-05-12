Sonu Nigam Reacts After A Fan Jumped On Stage During His Concert: 'Kyu Pitne Wale Kaam Karte Ho?'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fan jumps on stage, attempts to touch Sonu Nigam's feet.

Nigam surprisingly allows fan to sing a song line.

Singer humorously warns fans against similar disruptive actions.

Fans praise Nigam's calm and positive handling of incident.

Singer Sonu Nigam is known for his singing and his witty nature. His popularity and his concerts are nothing short of a musical conversation between the star and his audience. In one such concert recently in Kolhapur, a sudden mishap took place - something that could have easily gone out of control - but the singer handled it with calmness, and later on social media, showed his witty side while asking fans to be a little more conscious.

Unexpected Moment On Stage

While performing live, Sonu Nigam was caught off guard when a fan suddenly jumped onto the stage and tried to touch his feet. The interruption forced him to pause mid-performance as security quickly stepped in to manage the situation. For a moment, things looked tense, but what followed turned it into something completely unexpected.

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From Chaos To A Light-Hearted Moment

Instead of reacting harshly, Sonu simply said, “Waah, shabaash,” leaving the audience surprised. As security began escorting the fan away, the singer stepped in and called him back.

In a move no one saw coming, he even gave the fan a chance to sing. The fan went on to sing a line from Chori Kiya Re Jiya, turning the entire situation into a light, almost wholesome moment. Sonu’s reaction throughout this incident was a mix of amusement and disbelief that kept the mood of audience intact, and he quickly got back to his performance.

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Sonu’s Social Media Post

Later, sharing the video on Instagram, Sonu Nigam addressed the incident in his own style. “Kyon pitne vaale kaam karte ho audience? Is baar toh bacha liya, har baar nahi bacha paunga,” he wrote, making it clear that while he handled it this time, such actions aren’t always safe or acceptable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

Fans Applaud

The video soon went viral, with fans praising how effortlessly he handled the situation. Comments poured in appreciating his calmness, with many pointing out how rare it is for an artist to turn such a moment into something so positive, even letting the fan sing.

More Than A Viral Moment

Celebrities often refrain from god-like worship and repeatedly request fans not to place them on such a pedestal. Yet incidents like these reflect the extent to which admiration can go, sometimes crossing boundaries. While it comes from love, it also shows how important it is for audiences to stay mindful, even in moments of excitement.