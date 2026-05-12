Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSonu Nigam Reacts After A Fan Jumped On Stage During His Concert: 'Kyu Pitne Wale Kaam Karte Ho?'

Sonu Nigam Reacts After A Fan Jumped On Stage During His Concert: 'Kyu Pitne Wale Kaam Karte Ho?'

A fan rushed onto the stage during a live concert, but Sonu Nigam handled it calmly and turned it into a memorable moment, even sharing a witty message later online.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 12 May 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fan jumps on stage, attempts to touch Sonu Nigam's feet.
  • Nigam surprisingly allows fan to sing a song line.
  • Singer humorously warns fans against similar disruptive actions.
  • Fans praise Nigam's calm and positive handling of incident.

Singer Sonu Nigam is known for his singing and his witty nature. His popularity and his concerts are nothing short of a musical conversation between the star and his audience. In one such concert recently in Kolhapur, a sudden mishap took place - something that could have easily gone out of control -  but the singer handled it with calmness, and later on social media, showed his witty side while asking fans to be a little more conscious.

Unexpected Moment On Stage

While performing live, Sonu Nigam was caught off guard when a fan suddenly jumped onto the stage and tried to touch his feet. The interruption forced him to pause mid-performance as security quickly stepped in to manage the situation. For a moment, things looked tense, but what followed turned it into something completely unexpected.

ALSO READ | Lord Of The Rings Series Rings Of Power Season 3 Release Date Out, War With Sauron Begins

From Chaos To A Light-Hearted Moment

Instead of reacting harshly, Sonu simply said, “Waah, shabaash,” leaving the audience surprised. As security began escorting the fan away, the singer stepped in and called him back.

In a move no one saw coming, he even gave the fan a chance to sing. The fan went on to sing a line from Chori Kiya Re Jiya, turning the entire situation into a light, almost wholesome moment. Sonu’s reaction throughout this incident was a mix of amusement and disbelief that kept the mood of audience intact, and he quickly got back to his performance.

ALSO READ | Kamal Haasan Backs Vijay’s Move To Shut 717 TASMAC Shops Near Temples, Schools, Bus Stands: ‘Action Must Continue’

Sonu’s Social Media Post

Later, sharing the video on Instagram, Sonu Nigam addressed the incident in his own style. “Kyon pitne vaale kaam karte ho audience? Is baar toh bacha liya, har baar nahi bacha paunga,” he wrote, making it clear that while he handled it this time, such actions aren’t always safe or acceptable.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

Fans Applaud

The video soon went viral, with fans praising how effortlessly he handled the situation. Comments poured in appreciating his calmness, with many pointing out how rare it is for an artist to turn such a moment into something so positive, even letting the fan sing.

More Than A Viral Moment

Celebrities often refrain from god-like worship and repeatedly request fans not to place them on such a pedestal. Yet incidents like these reflect the extent to which admiration can go, sometimes crossing boundaries. While it comes from love, it also shows how important it is for audiences to stay mindful, even in moments of excitement.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What unexpected event happened during Sonu Nigam's concert in Kolhapur?

A fan suddenly jumped onto the stage and tried to touch Sonu Nigam's feet while he was performing live.

How did Sonu Nigam react to the fan who jumped on stage?

Instead of reacting harshly, Sonu Nigam initially seemed amused and surprised. He even called the fan back and gave him a chance to sing a line.

What did Sonu Nigam say on social media after the incident?

He shared the video and humorously asked the audience not to do such things, stating that while he saved the fan this time, it wouldn't always be possible.

How did fans react to Sonu Nigam's handling of the situation?

Fans applauded Sonu Nigam's calmness and praised him for turning a potentially tense moment into a positive and even wholesome one.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 12 May 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonu Nigam Sonu Nigam Songs
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Sonu Nigam Reacts After A Fan Jumped On Stage During His Concert: 'Kyu Pitne Wale Kaam Karte Ho?'
Sonu Nigam Reacts After A Fan Jumped On Stage During His Concert: 'Kyu Pitne Wale Kaam Karte Ho?'
Celebrities
Tribeny Rai's 'Shape of Momo' Is Coming to Theatres, and It Has Some Big Names Behind It
Tribeny Rai's 'Shape of Momo' Is Coming to Theatres, and It Has Some Big Names Behind It
Celebrities
Cannes 2026: Where Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Fans Want Answers
Cannes 2026: Where Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Fans Want Answers
Celebrities
'Arijit Singh's Playback Singing Retirement Should Be seen As A Break,' Says Pritam
'Arijit Singh's Playback Singing Retirement Should Be seen As A Break,' Says Pritam
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled; Fresh Exam Soon, Fees to Be Refunded Nationwide
BREAKING: NEET UG 2026 Cancelled Again, Students Face Fresh Exam Uncertainty
BREAKING: NEET UG 2026 Cancelled After Paper Leak, CBI Probe Ordered
BREAKING: NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled After Alleged Paper Leak Investigation
BREAKING: Congress Slams MP Convoy Row, Questions Leaders Amid PM Modi Appeal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget