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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSonu Nigam Denies Remark On Kriti Sanon’s GIVA Ad Row, Says 'This Is Not Me’

Sonu Nigam Denies Remark On Kriti Sanon’s GIVA Ad Row, Says 'This Is Not Me’

Sonu Nigam has denied commenting on Kriti Sanon’s controversial Raksha Bandhan advertisement, saying a media publication wrongly attributed a remark to him.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 07:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonu Nigam denied attributing comments on Kriti Sanon ad controversy.
  • GIVA withdrew Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad after backlash.
  • Kriti defended her attire after controversy over

Singer Sonu Nigam has clarified that he did not remark on the controversy surrounding Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement. A media post attributed a statement to the singer, suggesting he had commented on the backlash over the campaign. Nigam has now rejected the claim and said the remark was not his. His clarification comes after jewellery brand GIVA removed the advertisement following criticism on social media. The campaign featuring Kriti had faced questions over her outfit and its suitability for a festival-related advertisement. The controversy also drew comments from actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, while Kriti later defended her appearance.

Sonu Nigam Denies Media Attribution

A publication shared a headline claiming, "Hindus are tolerant, don't test their restraint: Sonu Nigam on Kriti Sanon ad row." Nigam responded to the post on Thursday, making it clear that he had not made the statement."This is not me, and this has never been me. TOI wake up! Media wake up! (sic)," he wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

The post in question had reportedly been shared by an impersonator. Nigam does not have an account on X, further clarifying why the statement should not be attributed to him.

GIVA Pulls Kriti Sanon Advertisement

The controversy intensified after GIVA withdrew its Raksha Bandhan campaign featuring Kriti. In a statement posted on its official Instagram account on Wednesday, the jewellery brand said it had the “highest regard and deep respect” for Indian culture, traditions and festivals.

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GIVA explained that the campaign was intended to celebrate the festival with pets and said it did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments. The company stated, “We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets.”

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It added, “If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season! (sic)”

Kriti Sanon Defends Her Look

The advertisement showed Kriti wearing a bralette-style blouse with a cape and draped skirt while celebrating Raksha Bandhan. A section of social media users objected to the styling, arguing that it did not fit the context of the festival.

Kangana Ranaut also criticised the campaign and questioned Kriti's choice of outfit, describing it as a “bikini”. Kriti later addressed the criticism herself. Defending the campaign, she wrote, “Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline (sic),” while explaining that the inclusion of her pet appealed to her because dogs are considered part of many families.

While the advertisement has now been withdrawn, the controversy continues to generate discussion online. Sonu Nigam, meanwhile, has firmly distanced himself from the remark attributed to him and warned media outlets against relying on impersonator accounts.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Sonu Nigam clarify regarding the Kriti Sanon ad controversy?

Sonu Nigam clarified he did not make a statement attributed to him regarding the Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan ad. He rejected the claim, stating it was not his remark and was likely from an impersonator.

Why did jewellery brand GIVA remove its Raksha Bandhan advertisement?

GIVA removed the ad following criticism on social media. The brand stated it had

How did Kriti Sanon defend her appearance in the criticized advertisement?

Kriti Sanon defended her outfit by saying,

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 07:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kriti Sanon Sonu Nigam Giva KANGANA RANAUT Raksha Bandhan Ad Controversy Kriti Sanon Ad Row Sonu Nigam Clarification GIVA Advertisement
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