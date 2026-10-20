Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonu Nigam apologized to Kannadigas over past controversial remarks.

Apology followed KRV's opposition to his Bengaluru concert.

KRV accepted apology, withdrawing protest for the concert.

Controversy originated from his 2025 Pahalgam attack comparison.

Singer Sonu Nigam has apologised to the people of Karnataka over his controversial comparison between demands for Kannada songs and the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025. The apology follows renewed opposition from the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), which had urged Bengaluru Police to deny permission for his scheduled concert on October 24. After speaking with KRV state president TA Narayana Gowda, Sonu shared a video expressing regret for hurting Kannadigas. Gowda confirmed that the singer had acknowledged the impact of his remarks and announced that the organisation would withdraw its protest following the apology.

Sonu Nigam's Apology To Kannadigas

In a video shared after his conversation with KRV state president TA Narayana Gowda, Sonu Nigam addressed the people of Karnataka as his family. He said he did not want a misunderstanding to damage the bond he had built with audiences in the state over three decades.

“My dear Karnataka family, Thanna Kannadigaru. My truth is known to me, my Almighty, my Bhagwan, and to all the people who were there in the audience that eventful evening. Nevertheless, I've had a beautiful chat with Shri Narayana Gowda ji. He's a wonderful person, and we've had a very warm and, uh, respectful discussion. I have a lot of regard for him,” he said.

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Explaining his decision to apologise, the singer added, “When you love someone, and you want the relationship to stay, you don't mind saying sorry 1000 times. So my dear family, if anything I've said inadvertently that has hurt you, I am so sorry for it.” Sonu also spoke about the affection and respect he had received from people in Karnataka over the past 30 years. He said he did not want his remarks to create bitterness or affect his relationship with them.

“You know I'm not the kind of person who's ever hurt anyone, at least my family from Karnataka. You have given me so much love and so much respect in the last 30 years that I don't want any kind of little misunderstanding taint that relationship and cause any kind of bitterness. Lots of love to all of you. May God bless you, and I love you,” he said.

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KRV Calls Off Protest Ahead Of Bengaluru Concert

On October 19, Narayana Gowda shared Sonu's apology video on X, saying the singer had understood how his earlier comments had hurt Kannadigas and had offered an unconditional apology.

Gowda said the organisation had no personal animosity towards Sonu, whose music had been enjoyed by people in Karnataka for years. He also referred to non-Kannada singers such as Ghantasala, PB Srinivas, Yesudas, S. Janaki, Vani Jairam and KS Chithra, who had made significant contributions to Kannada film music.

ಗಾಯಕ ಸೋನು ನಿಗಮ್ ಇಂದು ನನ್ನೊಂದಿಗೆ ಮಾತಾಡಿದರು. ತಾವು ಹಿಂದೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಒಂದು ಮಾತು ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರನ್ನು ಹೇಗೆ ನೋಯಿಸಿದೆ ಎಂಬುದು ಅವರಿಗೆ ಅರ್ಥವಾಗಿದೆ. ಬೇಷರತ್ತಾಗಿ ಕ್ಷಮೆ ಯಾಚಿಸುವುದಾಗಿ ಅವರು ಹೇಳಿದರು. ನಾನು ಹಿಂದೆಯೂ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ನಾವೆಲ್ಲರೂ ಸೋನು ನಿಗಮ್ ಅವರ ಹಾಡುಗಳನ್ನು ಇಷ್ಟಪಟ್ಟವರು. ಅವರ ಕುರಿತು ವೈಯಕ್ತಿಕವಾಗಿ ಯಾವ ದ್ವೇಷ, ಮುನಿಸು ನಮಗೆ ಇರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಆ ಒಂದು ಮಾತನ್ನು ಅರಗಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ನಮ್ಮಿಂದ ಆಗಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಅದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ, ಆಕ್ರೋಶ ಸಹಜವಾಗೆ ಇತ್ತು. ಇದೀಗ ಅವರು ಕ್ಷಮೆ ಯಾಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇಲ್ಲಿಗೆ ಇದನ್ನು ಮುಗಿಸುವುದು ಒಳ್ಳೆಯದು. ಕ್ಷಮೆ ಕೇಳಿದವರನ್ನು ಕ್ಷಮಿಸುವುದು ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಔದಾರ್ಯ, ಸಂಸ್ಕಾರ. ಘಂಟಸಾಲ, ಪಿ ಬಿ. ಶ್ರೀನಿವಾಸ್, ಯೇಸುದಾಸ್, ಎಸ್. ಜಾನಕಿ, ವಾಣಿ ಜಯರಾಮ್, ಚಿತ್ರಾ ಹೀಗೆ ಅದ್ಭುತ ಗಾಯಕರು ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರಲ್ಲದೆ ಇದ್ದರೂ ನಾವು ಅವರನ್ನು ಅಪಾರವಾಗಿ ಪ್ರೀತಿಸಿದ್ದೇವೆ. ಅವರು ನಮ್ಮ ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರಸಂಗೀತವನ್ನು ಶ್ರೀಮಂತಗೊಳಿಸಿದ ಮಹಾನುಭಾವರು. ಆ ಕೃತಜ್ಞತೆ ಸದಾ ಇರುತ್ತದೆ. ಸೋನು ನಿಗಮ್ ಕೂಡ ಇದೇ ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಬರುವ ಮಹಾ ಗಾಯಕರಲ್ಲಿ ಒಬ್ಬರು. ಈ ಕಹಿಘಟನೆಯನ್ನು ಮರೆತುಬಿಡೋಣ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ವೇದಿಕೆ ಈ ಹೋರಾಟವನ್ನು ಇಲ್ಲಿಗೆ ನಿಲ್ಲಿಸುತ್ತದೆ. ಇದು ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಒಂದು ಪಾಠ. ನಾನು ವೈಯಕ್ತಿಕವಾಗಿ ಸಂಗೀತ ಪ್ರೇಮಿ. ಸಂಗೀತ ಮನುಷ್ಯನ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಸಂಕಟಗಳನ್ನು ಮರೆಸುವ ಸಂಜೀವಿನಿ. ಸೋನು ಅವರು ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು ಕನ್ನಡ ಗೀತೆಗಳನ್ನು ಹಾಡಲಿ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ನೆಲದಲ್ಲಿ ಅವರ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮಗಳು ನಡೆಯಲಿ. ಸಂಗೀತ ನಮ್ಮ ಬದುಕನ್ನು ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು ಸಹನೀಯ ಗೊಳಿಸಲಿ, ಪ್ರೀತಿ ಗೆಲ್ಲಲಿ. — ನಾರಾಯಣಗೌಡ್ರು.ಟಿ.ಎ | ‌Narayanagowdru T.A. (@narayanagowdru) October 19, 2026

The KRV had recently renewed its opposition to Sonu's scheduled concert at Bharatiya Mall in Bengaluru on October 24, 2026. Gowda had written to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, requesting that permission for the event be denied over the singer's earlier remarks.

Following the apology, the organisation announced that it would withdraw its protest, easing the latest tensions ahead of the concert.

What Was The Pahalgam Remark Controversy?

The controversy dates back to April 2025, when Sonu was performing at a musical event at East Point Engineering College in Bengaluru. Some audience members repeatedly demanded that he sing a Kannada song. The singer responded by comparing the insistence with the Pahalgam terror attack, triggering strong criticism from Kannadigas and pro-Kannada groups.

The KRV filed a complaint against Sonu at Avalahalli police station in Bengaluru, following which an FIR was registered against him.

Sonu later released a video explaining his remarks. He said a few young men in the audience had behaved aggressively and appeared to threaten him while demanding a Kannada song. He maintained that his comment was directed at their behaviour rather than Kannadigas as a community. However, his explanation did not immediately end the backlash.

His latest apology, followed by the KRV's decision to withdraw its protest, has brought renewed attention to the dispute as his Bengaluru concert approaches.