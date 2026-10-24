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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSonia Gandhi, Nirmala Sitharaman Invited To Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran’s Wedding Reception

Sonia Gandhi, Nirmala Sitharaman Invited To Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran’s Wedding Reception

Sonia Gandhi, Nirmala Sitharaman and other prominent political leaders have been invited to the November 21 wedding reception of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran in Chennai.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
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  • PM Modi, other chief ministers also received invitations.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have been invited to the wedding reception of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran. The reception is scheduled to take place in Chennai on November 21. Kalanidhi Maran, chairman of Sun TV Group and Kavya’s father, met the two leaders in New Delhi on Friday to extend the invitations. He was accompanied by his wife, Kavery Maran.

Sonia Gandhi And Nirmala Sitharaman Receive Invitations

Sonia Gandhi received the invitation from Kalanidhi Maran in the presence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Sun TV Network shared photographs of the meeting on its official social media account. Kalanidhi Maran also met Nirmala Sitharaman to invite her to the reception. His wife, Kavery Maran, accompanied him during the meeting, photographs of which were shared by Sun TV Network.

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PM Narendra Modi And Other Leaders Also Invited

According to media reports, the Maran family has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other prominent political figures to the reception.

Last week, Revanth Reddy shared photographs and videos on social media showing Kalanidhi Maran and Kavery Maran meeting him at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The couple invited him to their daughter’s wedding reception, confirming that the event would be held in Chennai on November 21.

Reports have also suggested that Anirudh and Kavya may get married in Greece on November 11. However, the wedding date and location have been reported by the media and should be treated as unconfirmed.

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Who Is Anirudh Ravichander?

Anirudh Ravichander is a popular music composer and singer in the South Indian film industry. He has composed music for several successful films and is known for his work across Tamil and other Indian-language cinema.

His upcoming projects reportedly include Nani’s The Paradise, Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, Shah Rukh Khan’s King, Rajinikanth’s Dharman and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 3.

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun TV Group chairman Kalanidhi Maran and is associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Indian Premier League franchise. Their upcoming reception has drawn attention with invitations being extended to prominent political leaders.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who extended the invitations to the political leaders?

Kalanidhi Maran, chairman of Sun TV Group and Kavya's father, extended the invitations. He was accompanied by his wife, Kavery Maran.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nirmala Sitharaman Anirudh Ravichander Kavya Maran SONIA GANDHI
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