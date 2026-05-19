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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSoni Razdan Defends Alia Bhatt After She Was Trolled Over Cannes Video

Soni Razdan Defends Alia Bhatt After She Was Trolled Over Cannes Video

Soni Razdan has come out in support of her daughter, Alia Bhatt, after the actor faced online trolling following her appearance at Cannes.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 19 May 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Soni Razdan defends daughter Alia Bhatt against Cannes trolling.
  • Viral video showed photographers distracted during Alia's Cannes appearance.
  • Trolling sparks discussion on social media's reflection of society.
  • Critics question India's complex relationship with Western validation.

Actor and filmmaker Soni Razdan has come out in support of her daughter, actor Alia Bhatt, after she was heavily trolled for her appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Reacting to the online trolling, Razdan said social media often reveals deeper truths about society and could even become an “interesting” subject for sociological discussion.

Soni Razdan Defends Alia Bhatt

Razdan shared her views in the comments section of an Instagram post that defended Alia against the backlash she faced after a video from Cannes went viral online.

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The post, shared by Shunali Khullar Shroff, argued that the reaction to the clip reflected more about public behaviour than Alia herself. It read, “Alia Bhatt was ignored at Cannes. But India revealed something about itself.”

The post referred to a viral video in which photographers appeared distracted while Alia posed on the red carpet. Soon after, social media users began claiming that the actor had been “snubbed” by international media.

“Within minutes, the internet decided: ‘She got snubbed.’ ‘The West doesn’t care.’ ‘She was humbled,’” the post stated.

It further suggested that a single camera angle led people to interpret the moment as a form of “national humiliation”, adding that many online users not only analysed the clip but also seemed to enjoy mocking it.

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The post also pointed out what it described as India’s complicated relationship with Western validation and celebrity culture.

“Alia Bhatt is already one of India’s biggest stars - a National Award winner, global ambassador, part of international campaigns and massive films,” the post added, highlighting the irony behind the criticism.

It further noted how female celebrities are often subjected to harsher scrutiny and online ridicule.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by shunali khullar shroff (@shunalikhullarshroff1)

After reading the post, Soni Razdan responded in the comments section, writing, “Social media is full of many things - love, information, entertainment - and a lot of hate.”

“And more than anything else, it reveals something about society. A very interesting sociological discussion could ensue and be discussed and studied for years to come,” she added.

Alia Bhatt Trolled Over Viral Cannes Video

The 33-year-old actor recently became the target of trolls after a video of her waving and blowing kisses on the Cannes red carpet went viral on social media.

However, much of the criticism was not directed at her outfit or appearance, but at claims that international photographers appeared more focused elsewhere while she posed for cameras.

How Social Media Reacted

The viral video sparked mixed reactions online.

One user commented, “Bought Cannes appearance. Bought National Award. Bought global ambassadorship. Bought global presence. Even after all this, she still doesn’t get recognised globally.”

Another wrote, “The discussion around Cannes should actually be about why it is no longer centred on independent cinema. Alia Bhatt doesn’t deserve trolling merely for attending the festival.”

A third user added, “I don’t think this is about gender. If it were, people would troll Aishwarya or Deepika too. This feels more about PR narratives and marketing strategies.”

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Alia Bhatt trolled after her Cannes appearance?

Alia Bhatt was trolled following a viral video from Cannes where photographers seemed distracted while she posed. Some online users interpreted this as her being ignored or 'snubbed' by the international media.

What did Soni Razdan say about the trolling of Alia Bhatt?

Soni Razdan defended her daughter, suggesting that social media's reaction often reveals deeper truths about society. She believes the trolling could even be an interesting subject for sociological discussion and study.

What was the main argument defending Alia Bhatt against the backlash?

The defense argued that the reaction to the viral video said more about the public's behavior and societal issues in India, like the complex relationship with Western validation, than about Alia herself.

How did social media users interpret the viral video from Cannes?

Users interpreted the video in various ways, with some claiming Alia was ignored or that the 'West doesn't care.' Others suggested it reflected PR narratives and marketing strategies rather than a personal snub.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
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Alia Bhatt Cannes Soni Razdan ENtertainment News
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