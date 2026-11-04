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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSoni Razdan Calls Those Bursting ‘Even One Cracker’ On Diwali ‘Anti-National’

Soni Razdan Calls Those Bursting ‘Even One Cracker’ On Diwali ‘Anti-National’

Soni Razdan has urged people to refrain from bursting firecrackers, highlighting their contribution to air pollution and its harmful impact on public health, particularly among young children.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Soni Razdan called those bursting firecrackers on Diwali 'anti-national'.
  • BMC deleted Dia Mirza's eco-Diwali video after criticism.
  • Bombay High Court ordered BMC to re-upload Mirza's video.
  • BJP leaders condemned Mirza's eco-friendly appeal as anti-Hindu.

Soni Razdan has strongly criticised the bursting of firecrackers during Diwali, saying that anyone who chooses to burst even a single cracker is being an “anti-national”. Her remarks come days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) deleted a video featuring Dia Mirza, in which the actor urged people to celebrate a mindful and eco-friendly Diwali. The Bombay High Court later pulled up the civic body over the deletion, expressed displeasure over remarks made by BJP leaders and directed the BMC to re-upload the video.

Soni Razdan Calls Those Bursting Crackers On Diwali ‘Anti-National’

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt’s mother shared a strongly worded post highlighting the impact of air pollution on public health, particularly the toll it is taking on young children.

“Any parent of a young child will tell you how much their children are suffering because of air pollution. How many school days they miss because of illness. So if you tell me that, in such circumstances, it is perfectly alright to burst even ONE cracker this Diwali, I can only say that it seems to me to be anti-life, anti-health and yes... anti-national.”

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She further added, “Health is a choice we make for ourselves and our children. Let us make the right one.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Dia Mirza Diwali Video Controversy

Dia Mirza recently found herself at the centre of a political controversy after a video featuring her appeal to citizens to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali and refrain from bursting firecrackers was removed from the BMC’s official social media accounts following criticism from BJP leaders.

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The civic body had roped in several celebrities, including Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit, Nishigandha Wad and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, for a campaign to raise awareness about air and noise pollution during Diwali. The initiative followed a Bombay High Court directive on creating public awareness about the harmful effects of pollution.

In her video, Dia urged Mumbaikars to be mindful of the environmental and health consequences of bursting firecrackers. However, her message soon drew criticism from Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam, who objected to her association with the campaign.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also criticised the video, saying that Hindus did not need to be told by the actor how to celebrate Diwali. She accused Dia of taking an anti-Hindu and anti-government stand.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Soni Razdan's stance on bursting firecrackers during Diwali?

Soni Razdan strongly criticized bursting firecrackers, calling those who do that "anti-life", "anti-health" and "anti-national".

What controversy arose regarding Dia Mirza's Diwali video?

Dia Mirza's video, urging an eco-friendly Diwali, was deleted by the BMC after criticism from BJP leaders. The Bombay High Court later expressed displeasure and directed its re-upload.

Why did the BMC launch an awareness campaign about Diwali pollution?

The BMC launched the campaign, featuring celebrities, to raise awareness about air and noise pollution during Diwali. This initiative followed a directive from the Bombay High Court.

Who criticized Dia Mirza's video and why?

Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam and Mayor Ritu Tawde criticized Dia Mirza's video. They objected to her message, with the Mayor calling it anti-Hindu and anti-government.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
BMC Viral Video Soni Razdan Dia Mirza ENtertainment News Diwali 2026
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