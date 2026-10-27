Sonam Khan Reveals She Had A 'Secret Crush' On Sanjut Dutt, Says He Never Knew

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Sonam Khan revealed secret crush on Sanjay Dutt.

Crush formed during their 1990 film Kroadh collaboration.

Dutt remained completely unaware of her secret feelings.

Sonam described Dutt as an exceptional and amazing co-star.

Actress Sonam Khan has revealed that she once had a secret crush on Sanjay Dutt, her co-star in the 1990 film Kroadh. She admitted that the actor never knew about her feelings because she never confessed them to him. Looking back on their time working together, Sonam described Dutt as an exceptional co-star with a “heart of gold”.

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Sonam Khan Shares Her Unspoken Feelings For Sanjay Dutt

Sonam recently shared a picture of Dutt from Kroadh and opened up about her admiration for the actor. In her post, she recalled how she had secretly developed a huge crush on him while they worked together.

“Finally, Sanju baba on my page! (the only actor I worked with, on who I secretly had a huge crush, he had no clue and I never told him) He was the most amazing co-star for me with a heart of gold! Will always cherish the amazing memories with #sanjubaba in all the movies I worked with him.”

The actress also said she would always treasure the memories of working with Dutt across their films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Khan (@sonamkhan_72)

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A Look Back At Sonam Khan’s Film Career

Released in 1990, Kroadh was an action film directed by Shashilal K. Nair. It featured Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Amrita Singh and Sonam in pivotal roles.

The story follows Ajay and Vijay, who turn to crime while trying to find their mother's murderer. However, Ajay later decides to join the police, but struggles to persuade his brother to follow the same path.

Sonam began her acting career with the Telugu film Samrat in 1987. Yash Chopra introduced her to Hindi cinema with his directorial Vijay in 1988. She subsequently appeared in films such as Tridev, Mitti Aur Sona, Kroadh, Kodama Simham, Ajooba, Fateh and Vishwatma.

Her last on-screen appearance was in the 1994 action thriller Insaniyat, directed by Ramanjit Juneja. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol, Jaya Prada, Raveena Tandon, Chunky Panday, Sonam, Anupam Kher and Prem Chopra, among others, with Nutan and Vinod Mehra appearing posthumously.

Insaniyat was billed as the only film to feature Amitabh Bachchan and Sunny Deol together. It ended its theatrical run as an average grosser and ranked as the 12th highest-grossing film of 1994.

(With inputs from IANS)