Sonam Kapoor Shares FIRST Family Pictures With Anand Ahuja, Vaayu And Newborn Son

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonam Kapoor shared heartwarming glimpses of family life with two sons.

Photos show husband Anand holding their newborn, Vayu with baby brother.

Kapoor-Ahuja family welcomed their second baby boy last month.

Sonam described her current phase as

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor is radiating joy as a mom of two. After welcoming her second baby boy last month, she gave fans a sweet glimpse of family life with husband Anand Ahuja and their elder son Vayu. No baby faces revealed yet, but the tender photos scream pure happiness. Sonam calls it all "a dream" – get ready for the cutest update from the Kapoor-Ahuja home.

Sonam Kapoor Shares Beautiful Family Pictures

Actor Sonam Kapoor has shared beautiful new photos from her family life after the arrival of her second child, a baby boy, with husband Anand Ahuja. On April 24, 2026, she posted a series of pictures on Instagram, showing glimpses of their days as a family of four. One photo captures Sonam enjoying a simple breakfast with her three-year-old son Vayu Ahuja, both looking relaxed and happy. Another shows Anand tenderly holding their newborn son, wrapped snugly in his arms.

A particularly adorable shot features Vayu curiously peeking into the cradle where his little brother sleeps peacefully. Sonam made sure to keep both children's faces private, respecting their little world. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Life is a dream.. this month so far.. thank you Universe. My three (sic).” Her words reflect the overwhelming joy and gratitude she feels in this new phase of motherhood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Fans and family showered love on the post. Anand Ahuja commented, “How do I like this more than onceeeeeee (sic),” showing his excitement. Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor reacted with heart-eyed emojis, adding to the warmth.

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Sonam And Anand's Married Life

This update comes weeks after Sonam and Anand announced their second child’s birth on March 29, 2026. In their joint social media post, they said, “With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026 (sic).”

Sonam and Anand, who got married in 2018, first became parents to Vayu in August 2022. The couple has always kept their family moments close, sharing just enough to spread smiles. Earlier, Sonam had posted from the hospital, calling herself “grateful beyond words” while thanking the staff at HN Reliance Hospital.

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Sonam’s latest post proves life with two little ones is magical. As she balances stardom and motherhood, her fans can’t wait for more such dreamy updates.