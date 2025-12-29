Sonam Bajwa Responds To Housefull 5 Backlash: ‘I Was Fully Aware Of My Role’

Punjabi film star Sonam Bajwa made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with Housefull 5, a film that went on to perform strongly at the box office but also found itself at the centre of criticism for its portrayal of women. While sections of the audience accused the franchise of relying on outdated humour and reducing female characters to visual appeal, Sonam has now responded to the debate, sharing her perspective on choosing the film as her Hindi film launch.

In an interaction with News18 Showsha, the actor acknowledged the criticism but clarified that she approached the project with full awareness of its scale, genre and expectations.

‘People Have the Right to Their Opinions,’ Says Sonam

Addressing the backlash around objectification and lack of agency for female characters in the film, Sonam said, “I’m not here to sit and judge why some people are saying these things. They absolutely have the right to express their opinions. But audiences do watch films where girls look extremely glamorous and don’t have the same weight in scenes when compared to the male actors."

She explained that Housefull 5 comes with a predefined audience and format, and she was conscious of that while signing the film. “I understand that every film has a space, genre and audience. I knew that Housefull is a big franchise and it would feature an ensemble cast including some big, experienced actors and that I may not have the chance to fully own the film," she said.

Why She Was Comfortable With a Smaller Role

Sonam further revealed that she never expected a role with heavy screen time in her first Hindi outing. “I was fully aware that I wouldn’t have an extensive role in it. But I was okay with that since it was my first Hindi film. I knew that in my next film Ek Deewani Ki Deewaniyat, people would get to see me in an intense role."

The actor emphasised that navigating the Hindi film industry is especially challenging for women, who often need to balance visibility with patience. “Sometimes, a female actor, especially, may have to do smaller roles with some impactful scenes over a film that’s shouldered by them or where they’re on an equal footing as their male co-star. So, I feel that women take longer to show their true potential as actors," she explained.

Citing Alia Bhatt as an Example

While elaborating on her point, Sonam cited Alia Bhatt’s career trajectory as an example. “Look at Alia Bhatt! What an amazing actor she is! We know the potential she has but in her first film, she played the quintessential Bollywood heroine," she said.

Sonam added that even within limited roles, actors can find opportunities to leave an impact. “Maybe people want to first see how we look or fit into a glamorous role. In Housefull 5, the girls have smaller roles but when I read my part, I realised that I’ve two-three scenes where I would get the chance to showcase my comic timing. And let me tell you that comedy isn’t an easy genre to crack."

The actor concluded by saying that she took it upon herself to make the most of the opportunity. “People may have felt like the girls were just there but I took it upon myself to showcase my potential even in that small role."