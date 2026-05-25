After Mumbai Indians’ IPL Setback, Sonali Bendre Shows Support

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonali Bendre reaffirms loyalty to Mumbai Indians despite tough season.

She posted a heartfelt message emphasizing support beyond wins.

MI faced a loss against Rajasthan Royals recently.

Nita Ambani's amused reaction to a student's joke went viral.

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has shown unwavering support for Mumbai Indians even after the team's disappointing IPL season. Through an Instagram post, the actress reminded fans that loyalty goes beyond wins and losses, striking an emotional chord with cricket lovers online.

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Sonali Bendre Shares Emotional Message For Mumbai Indians

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

Sonali recently posted a series of pictures on Instagram along with a touching caption for the Mumbai-based franchise. Her words quickly caught the attention of fans who appreciated her continued support despite the team’s struggles this season.

She wrote, “Heart stays blue, no matter the scoreboard. This season has been tough, but next year Mumbai Indians will make a comeback with even more strength.”

The post came shortly after Mumbai Indians’ clash against Rajasthan Royals. The match, held at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, 24 May 2025, ended in disappointment for MI supporters as Rajasthan Royals secured victory.

After winning the toss, Mumbai Indians chose to bowl first. Rajasthan Royals went on to put up 205 runs, while Mumbai Indians finished at 175.

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Nita Ambani’s Viral Reaction Steals Attention

Student make fun of Mumbai Indians in front of Nita Ambani



- Look at reaction of Nita Ambani. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xk3Ih0IhNP — Jeet (@JeetN25) May 24, 2026

Meanwhile, another moment connected to Mumbai Indians has been making waves on social media. A light-hearted comment involving Nita Ambani during a school event recently went viral online.

The clip emerged from an event at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, where Nita Ambani was seated among the audience. During a speech on stage, a student jokingly referred to Mumbai Indians’ difficult season.

“Just like our beloved Mumbai Indians, there will be tough seasons"

The unexpected remark triggered laughter across the venue. Cameras also captured Nita Ambani reacting with laughter, resting her head in her hands as the audience enjoyed the moment.