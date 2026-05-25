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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAfter Mumbai Indians’ IPL Setback, Sonali Bendre Shows Support

After Mumbai Indians’ IPL Setback, Sonali Bendre Shows Support

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre shared a heartfelt post backing Mumbai Indians after their difficult IPL campaign. Her emotional message and a viral Nita Ambani moment have grabbed attention online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 25 May 2026 10:14 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonali Bendre reaffirms loyalty to Mumbai Indians despite tough season.
  • She posted a heartfelt message emphasizing support beyond wins.
  • MI faced a loss against Rajasthan Royals recently.
  • Nita Ambani's amused reaction to a student's joke went viral.

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has shown unwavering support for Mumbai Indians even after the team's disappointing IPL season. Through an Instagram post, the actress reminded fans that loyalty goes beyond wins and losses, striking an emotional chord with cricket lovers online.

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Sonali Bendre Shares Emotional Message For Mumbai Indians

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

Sonali recently posted a series of pictures on Instagram along with a touching caption for the Mumbai-based franchise. Her words quickly caught the attention of fans who appreciated her continued support despite the team’s struggles this season.

She wrote, “Heart stays blue, no matter the scoreboard. This season has been tough, but next year Mumbai Indians will make a comeback with even more strength.”

The post came shortly after Mumbai Indians’ clash against Rajasthan Royals. The match, held at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, 24 May 2025, ended in disappointment for MI supporters as Rajasthan Royals secured victory.

After winning the toss, Mumbai Indians chose to bowl first. Rajasthan Royals went on to put up 205 runs, while Mumbai Indians finished at 175.

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Nita Ambani’s Viral Reaction Steals Attention

Meanwhile, another moment connected to Mumbai Indians has been making waves on social media. A light-hearted comment involving Nita Ambani during a school event recently went viral online.

The clip emerged from an event at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, where Nita Ambani was seated among the audience. During a speech on stage, a student jokingly referred to Mumbai Indians’ difficult season.

“Just like our beloved Mumbai Indians, there will be tough seasons"

The unexpected remark triggered laughter across the venue. Cameras also captured Nita Ambani reacting with laughter, resting her head in her hands as the audience enjoyed the moment.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Sonali Bendre still supporting the Mumbai Indians?

Sonali Bendre believes loyalty goes beyond wins and losses. She posted an emotional message expressing her continued support for the team.

What did Sonali Bendre say about the Mumbai Indians' season?

She acknowledged the season has been tough but expressed confidence that the Mumbai Indians will make a comeback with more strength next year.

What was the outcome of the Mumbai Indians' recent match against Rajasthan Royals?

Rajasthan Royals won the match. Mumbai Indians chose to bowl first and scored 175 runs, while Rajasthan Royals scored 205 runs.

What viral moment involving Nita Ambani is mentioned in the article?

A student jokingly referred to the Mumbai Indians' difficult season during a speech at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and Nita Ambani was seen laughing.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 10:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nita Ambani Sonali Bendre Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026
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