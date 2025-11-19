Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSonali Bendre Posts Emotional International Men’s Day Tribute To The Men Who Shaped Her Life

Sonali Bendre Posts Emotional International Men’s Day Tribute To The Men Who Shaped Her Life

Sonali Bendre marked International Men’s Day with an emotional note dedicated to her father Jit Bendre, husband Goldie Behl, and son Ranveer.

By : IANS | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 02:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Sonali Bendre marked International Men’s Day on Wednesday with a heart melting note dedicated to the three pillars of her life, which includes her father Jit Bendre, husband Goldie Behl, and son Ranveer Behl.

International Men's Day is celebrated annually. It is a global awareness day for many issues that men face, including abuse, homelessness, suicide, and violence.

Taking to Instagram, Sonali shared three pictures. The first had Sonali posing with her father. The second photograph featured her along with Goldie during her getaway in Egypt. The third image had Ranveer lovingly kissing her mother’s forehead.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

For the caption, Sonali wrote: “The man who raised me, the man who holds me, and the little man who fills my world with wonder. Forever grateful for them #HappyInternationalMensDay Here’s to celebrating them a little extra today, and in the everyday too.”

Sonali was recently seen in the reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check”, where she co-hosted alongside Munawar Faruqui.Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla emerged as the winners, while Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary became the runner-ups.

Sonali had her career breakthrough with the romantic action film Diljale in 1996. She was then seen in Duplicate, Major Saab, Zakhm, Sarfarosh, Kadhalar Dhinam, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Preethse, Shankar Dada M.B.B.S., and Anahat.

She has since appeared as a judge on various reality shows, including India’s Got Talent and India’s Best Dramebaaz. Later, she starred in the television series Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Ye and The Broken News.

Sonali first met filmmaker Goldie Behl on the sets of her film Naaraaz starring Mithun Chakraborty. She married Goldie in November 2002 in Mumbai. They welcomed Ranveer in 2005.

She was last seen in the 2022 film Love You Hamesha directed by Kailash Surendranath. It stars Akshaye Khanna and Sonali Bendre. The film was stuck in the cans and remained unreleased for over 21 years.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 02:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Goldie Behl Sonali Bendre Indian Celebrities Pati Patni Aur Panga Ranveer Behl Jit Bendre Sonali Bendre Films
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Brought To India From US
Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Brought To India From US
India
Samrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy
Samrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy
Cities
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
World
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi Says Legislature Party Will Choose Leader Unanimously Under Central Guidance
Breaking: Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader, Former Deputy CM Set For Key Role
Breaking: 272 Eminent Figures Write Open Letter Accusing Rahul Gandhi Of Undermining Institutions
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Be Chosen NDA Leader Today, Oath Ceremony Scheduled Tomorrow At Gandhi Maidan
Breaking: ED Raid At Al-Falah Trust Ends After 16 Hours, Cash And Key Documents Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget