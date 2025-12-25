Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal’s Mushy Christmas Photos Are Pure Holiday Romance

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal’s Mushy Christmas Photos Are Pure Holiday Romance

Sonakshi Sinha celebrates Christmas with husband Zaheer Iqbal, sharing romantic photos from their festive celebration on Instagram.

By : IANS | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 05:19 PM (IST)

Actress Sonakshi Sinha rang in Christmas on a warm and romantic note with her husband Zaheer Iqbal.

On Thursday, the ‘Akira’ actress took to Instagram to share glimpses from their festive celebration. The couple’s cozy moments reflected love, joy, and the spirit of the season. Sonakshi posted a couple of her mushy clicks with Zaheer and captioned them as simply, “Wish you a holly jolly Christmas…”

In the images, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are seen posing together against a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The first picture captures Zaheer with his hand gently placed on Sonakshi’s shoulder. The next shows the couple beaming with joy as they pose for the camera.

The final romantic shot features Sonakshi wrapping her arm around Zaheer, perfectly capturing their festive mood. Complementing each other in red and white outfits, the couple looked effortlessly stylish and soaked in the Christmas spirit.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal often share amusing videos on social media, giving a glimpse into their fun-filled personal moments.

Earlier, Sonakshi had shared a video from the ongoing home décor preparations.

For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, after dating for seven years. Keeping things private, the couple chose an intimate wedding ceremony at the actress’ Mumbai home, which was attended by their close family members and friends.

On their first wedding anniversary, the 'Dabangg' actress posted pictures from their date night and captioned them, “Happy Anniversary husband of 1 year, and boyfriend of 8 - ILYSM i could burst...My Jaan @iamzahero.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

On the work front, the 38-year-old actress was last seen in ‘Jatadhara’ alongside Sudheer Babu. The actioner was released in both Hindi and Telugu on November 7, 2025. Sonakshi had earlier told IANS that slipping in and out of her character in the film felt almost effortless for her.

“For me, walking in and out of characters is generally easy because I am a switch on, switch off actor, I don't take my work home. What I’m on the sets of a film, being in the character, I keep it on sets.

Sonakshi added, “When I’m at home, I’m not in my character. For me, it's not that big of a thing to be affected by the intensity of my characters because I don’t take my character home with me and I live with it. I, I don't. Everyone has a different method, and each to their own.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Pawan Singh To Contest Elections In Bihar, Here's What Ravi Kishan Has To Say On Bhojpuri Industry

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 05:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonakshi Zaheer Wedding Sonakshi Sinha Christmas Zaheer Iqbal Christmas Photos Bollywood Couples Christmas
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Dhaka Rally: Tarique Rahman Quotes Martin Luther King Jr, Calls For Peace In Bangladesh
Dhaka Rally: Tarique Rahman Quotes Martin Luther King Jr, Calls For Peace In Bangladesh
World
'Not Intended To Involve Religion': Thailand Defends Demolition Of Vishnu Statue Near Cambodia Border
'Not Intended To Involve Religion': Thailand Defends Demolition Of Vishnu Statue Near Cambodia Border
News
PM Modi Inaugurates Rashtra Prerna Sthal In Lucknow, Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee
PM Modi Inaugurates Rashtra Prerna Sthal In Lucknow, Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee
India
Al Hind Air, FlyExpress: Two New Airlines Get Initial Clearance In India: What We Know So Far
Al Hind Air, FlyExpress: Two New Airlines Get Initial Clearance In India: What We Know So Far
Advertisement

Videos

Atal Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 101st Birth Anniversary
BMC Election 2026: MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande’s Marathi Language Post Sparks Row Ahead of BMC Elections
Rajasthan Politics: Forest Minister Loses Cool at Sikar DM During Inspection
Breaking: 9 Killed in Cuddalore Bus Mishap, CM MK Stalin Expresses Grief
Breaking: 12 Killed, Many Injured as Bus Catches Fire After Collision in Chitradurga
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Nitin Nabin's Quiet Rise: BJP's Next-Gen Bet Amid High-Stakes Challenges
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget