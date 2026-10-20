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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Film 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' Release Hits Legal Roadblock Over Rs 8.85 Crore Dispute

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Film 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' Release Hits Legal Roadblock Over Rs 8.85 Crore Dispute

The Bombay High Court has imposed conditions on Tu Hai Meri Kiran’s release, directing Echelon Productions to deposit Rs 8.85 crore with 15% annual interest.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bombay High Court imposes conditions on film's commercial release.
  • Court directs producer to deposit Rs 8.85 crore for co-producer.
  • Deposit includes 15% interest; non-compliance blocks film release.
  • Echelon must disclose agreements, separate revenues, get consent.

The Bombay High Court has imposed conditions on the commercial release of Tu Hai Meri Kiran, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, days before its scheduled theatrical release on October 23. According to a report by Live Law Biz, Justice Amit Borkar directed Echelon Productions to deposit Rs 8.85 crore to protect the investment made by co-producer AND Movie Products LLP. The amount will also attract 15% annual interest from the respective investment dates. The order came after AND Movie Products approached the court over alleged non-repayment of its investment under a co-production agreement signed in March 2024 between the two parties.

Rs 8.85 Crore Investment Dispute

The dispute originates from a co-production agreement dated March 27, 2024. Under the agreement, Echelon Productions and AND Movie Products LLP were to contribute Rs 7.50 crore each, along with GST, towards the film's Rs 15 crore-plus-GST budget. AND Movie Products claimed it had invested Rs 8.85 crore between March 2024 and January 2025. However, the company alleged that the amount was not repaid within the agreed timeframe.

The agreement required Echelon to return the investment within 13 months of signing the contract or three weeks before the film's first release, whichever came earlier. The court held that this deadline expired on April 27, 2025. It also rejected the argument that the later announcement of the film's release date could extend the repayment period.

The matter became more contentious after a Rs 7.50 crore cheque issued by Echelon through Vishal Rana was dishonoured in January 2026.

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 What Bombay High Court Ordered

Justice Amit Borkar substantially allowed AND Movie Products' petition, while declining to stop the film's release outright. The court held that blocking the film completely would overlook the investment and work already put into its production. At the same time, it said Echelon could not commercially exploit the film without first securing the co-producer's investment.

As reported by Live Law Biz, Echelon has been directed to deposit Rs 8.85 crore, along with 15% annual interest calculated from the dates on which the investments were made. The payment has to be made within three working days. If Echelon fails to comply, the film cannot be commercially exploited.

The court has also ordered Echelon to disclose its existing and proposed exploitation agreements, keep the film's revenues in a separate designated account and submit regular accounts. The company must also obtain AND Movie Products' contractual consent before entering into further exploitation agreements. The court further directed the makers to correct or withdraw publicity credits that do not follow the producer credits agreed between the parties.

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Tu Hai Meri Kiran Release On October 23

Echelon had argued that repayment was linked to the film's earnings and also highlighted AND Movie Products' participation in promotional activities on Instagram. However, the court found that taking part in promotions did not amount to giving up the repayment right or the requirement for consent before third-party exploitation agreements.

The court clarified that the Rs 8.85 crore deposit would remain as security and could not be withdrawn without permission from the court or an arbitral tribunal. It also declined, at this stage, to order Vishal Rana to personally deposit the amount, observing that questions regarding his final liability would be determined through arbitration.

The Bench also rejected Echelon's request to stay the order. With Tu Hai Meri Kiran scheduled to reach theatres on October 23, the makers now face a three-working-day deadline to comply with the Bombay High Court's directions.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the Bombay High Court intervened in the release of

The Bombay High Court intervened due to a dispute over Echelon Productions' alleged non-repayment of Rs 8.85 crore to co-producer AND Movie Products LLP. This amount was part of a co-production agreement.

What are the Bombay High Court's conditions for the commercial release of

Echelon Productions must deposit Rs 8.85 crore, plus 15% annual interest, within three working days. Failure to comply will prevent the film from being commercially exploited.

What happens if Echelon Productions does not comply with the court's order?

If Echelon Productions fails to deposit the required amount within three working days, the film

When was Echelon Productions supposed to repay the investment to AND Movie Products LLP?

According to the co-production agreement, Echelon was required to return the investment by April 27, 2025, or three weeks before the film's first release, whichever came earlier.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonakshi Sinha Zaheer Iqbal Bombay High Court Tu Hai Meri Kiran Echelon Productions AND Movie Products LLP
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