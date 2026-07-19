Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonakshi Sinha supported Sonam Wangchuk after his hospital transfer.

She questioned his removal and urged peaceful July 20 march.

Sinha previously backed Wangchuk, questioning the lack of dialogue.

Sonakshi Sinha has once again voiced her support for engineer and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk after he was taken from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital during his ongoing hunger strike. While expressing relief that Wangchuk is safe, the actor questioned the manner in which he was removed from the protest site and urged supporters preparing for the July 20 Parliament march to continue demonstrating peacefully.

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Actor Questions Sonam Wangchuk's Removal From Protest Site

Sharing a video on Instagram on Saturday evening, Sonakshi reacted to Wangchuk's transfer to hospital, saying the events of the day were deeply concerning.

She said, "The thing that happened with Sonam sir today… it wasn’t right. I am glad that he’s okay and that his wife is with him. He’s strong, he’s alert."

The actor aded, "In the last few days, I have been seeing him and the thousands standing with him. No matter what has been going on, they have stayed calm, respectful, and have kept their point forward without violence. We all know the country’s strength is in its youth. Now, I feel like that’s true after looking at them. Even after all the discomfort, disappointment and difficulties, the way you have held on to your beliefs, hats off to you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Urges Protesters To Maintain Peace During July 20 March

With supporters set to march towards Parliament on July 20, Sonakshi appealed for the movement to remain peaceful.

"Raise your voice, but stay the same way you are, which is your movement’s biggest strength, peace, unity and respect. Every citizen has a right to raise their voice, to question, and when they do it without violence or hatred, just with hope, their voice becomes stronger."

She concluded her message by expressing hope that meaningful discussions would begin while reiterating her support for students and young people.

She said, "Everyone who has stood with Sona, sir has reminded us that bravery isn’t about making a noise. It’s also about standing with resolve and peace. I am with the youth, students, the Constitution, and above everything, with our country. Just like it’s your right to question, it’s also your right to hope. So, it’s my hope that a dialogue begins on July 20 and that every voice gets the respect it deserves. Jai Hind."

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Sonakshi Backed Wangchuk Earlier This Week

This is the second time this week that Sonakshi has publicly supported Wangchuk.

In an earlier Instagram video, she spoke about his ongoing fast and questioned why no dialogue had been initiated.

She said, "I’ve never given a statement out like this, but today we can’t ignore him. Sonam Wangchuk. We all know him. We know what he has done for our country, what his achievements are and how many awards he has won."

Several Film Personalities Have Extended Support

Sonakshi is among several members of the film industry who have publicly supported Wangchuk. Others include Shatrughan Sinha, Dia Mirza, Hrithik Roshan, Shabana Azmi, Soni Razdan, Imran Khan, Abhay Deol, Swara Bhaskar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah.