Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Court ordered release of Sonakshi Sinha morphed photos accused.

Police violated transit remand rules for inter-state arrest.

BNSS guidelines ignored, failing to record arrest necessity.

Defence questioned arrest's legality, citing influence and haste.

Dealing a significant blow to the Bandra Police, a magistrate court has ordered the immediate release of a Delhi resident arrested in connection with Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha's morphed photographs case. The accused, identified as Aryan Deepak Jain, was taken into custody from Delhi's Shahdara district. However, after he was hurriedly brought to the city on a flight, the court firmly rejected the law enforcement authorities' request for police remand, noting serious legal violations and a total disregard for established procedural arrest guidelines today.

A Hasty Inter-State Arrest

According to a report by India Today, the magistrate heavily reprimanded the investigating officers for bringing the accused directly to Mumbai without securing a transit remand. The court questioned why Jain was not first presented before the nearest local magistrate in Delhi, an essential legal requirement for inter-state arrests.

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The authorities completely failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for skipping this crucial step, prompting the court to deny their custody application, which was aimed at tracing the electronic devices allegedly used in the crime.

BNSS Guidelines Bypassed

Further scrutinising the police's aggressive approach, the magistrate highlighted that strict arrest guidelines established under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were entirely bypassed. Because the alleged cyber offence carries a maximum prison sentence of seven years, the investigating officer was legally bound under Section 35(1)(b) of the BNSS to formally record the exact necessity of the arrest.

The court strongly observed that merely requiring a suspect for further investigation "cannot, by itself, justify arrest and detention without following the statutory safeguards."

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Was The Arrest Influenced?

During the high-voltage hearing, Jain's defence team—comprising lawyers Aman Shahi, Prashant Trivedi, and Aditya Jain—argued that the arrest was entirely unlawful. They informed the judge that the police neither served their client the mandatory legal notice nor explained the exact reasons for his sudden detention.

The lawyers also raised serious questions regarding the unusual haste of the operation, alleging that the influential status of the complainant heavily dictated the police's disproportionate actions. While the accused has now walked free, the cyber probe into Sinha's complaint remains officially open.