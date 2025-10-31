Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sonakshi Sinha Calls Out Portal For Posting Katrina Kaif's Balcony Photos: 'Nothing Less Than Criminals'

Sonakshi Sinha strongly condemned a media portal for sharing photos of mom-to-be Katrina Kaif taken from her balcony without consent, calling it a shameful invasion of privacy and labelling it “criminal.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who announced their pregnancy in September, have been basking in love and excitement from fans across the country. However, the couple—known for fiercely guarding their private life—recently found themselves at the centre of an ethical storm after photos of Katrina from her home balcony were circulated online.

Katrina Kaif's pics relaxing on balcony released

On Friday morning, a popular entertainment portal shared a set of pictures showing the mom-to-be relaxing on the balcony of her Mumbai residence. The post was captioned, “Exclusive: Katrina Kaif steps out on her balcony as she nears her delivery date.” The move didn’t sit well with fans, who accused the outlet of grossly invading the actress’s privacy.

Sonakshi Sinha sams the portal

Among the first to voice her outrage was actor Sonakshi Sinha, who lashed out at the publication in the comments section. “What is wrong with you? Photographing a woman in her own home without consent and publishing it on a public platform? You all are nothing less than criminals. Shameful,” she wrote.

The backlash was swift and intense, prompting the portal to delete the post soon after. Social media users applauded Sonakshi for speaking up against the unethical act. One fan wrote, “Glad someone said it.” Another comment read, “Great of her to call them out so boldly and strongly. She’s absolutely right here.” A third user noted, “This is so nice of her to call them out. Much needed.”

Katrina and Vicky’s pregnancy announcement

Back in September, Katrina and Vicky delighted fans when they posted a tender photo on Instagram, showing the actress lovingly cradling her baby bump. The couple captioned the image, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The duo, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in 2021, have always maintained a low profile about their relationship. 

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Sonakshi Sinha Katrina Kaif
