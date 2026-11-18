Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sona Mohapatra questioned Salman Khan's song in soldier-themed film.

She sarcastically dismissed condolences for her career choices.

Mohapatra recalled past criticisms of Khan, facing severe backlash.

Sona Mohapatra, who has called out Salman Khan on several occasions in the past, has taken another dig at the actor over his latest song, Teri Sexy Beauty, in the upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. She questioned the song’s placement in a film centred on the sacrifices of soldiers, and also revisited her decade-old feud with Salman.

She recalled how people often told her that her career could have taken a different turn had she not spoken out against the superstar. However, she had a sarcastic response for those who expressed sympathy, saying they could “save their condolences” as she continues to have a “great” career.

Sona Mohapatra Takes A Dig At Salman Khan’s ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Sona revealed that she came across Salman’s latest song after returning to Mumbai from Kerala. She questioned the choice of lyrics about drinking two pegs and turning into an aeroplane in a film inspired by the sacrifices of Indian soldiers.

She said, “I’m in Kerala with my family, mesmerised by an Uttan Thullal performance. One artist, one Mridangam, I shared about it on my pages. Centuries of extraordinary discipline, storytelling, craft, everything to aspire to. But of course, I had to return to Mumbai, open my Instagram and the algorithm served me Mr Khan’s latest masterpiece from a film apparently inspired by our soldiers’ sacrifices. And our superstar is singing about two pegs and becoming an aeroplane.”

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Sona then sarcastically reflected on the career opportunities she may have supposedly missed by speaking out against Salman. She added that after listening to the song, she was no longer sure whose career needs sympathy.

She said, “And suddenly, I remembered those condolences. This is the artistic universe I missed out on, is it? Hmm. Yaha 10 aur gaane gaa leti, toh mera jeevan safal ho jata. And looking at the last 10 years, I’m not entirely sure whose career needs all that sympathy.”

20 years in music. 10 years since I called out Salman Khan. And now ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’ arrives in a film about our soldiers’ sacrifices! Bollywood, you do write the strangest punchlines. To everyone who mourned my lost career… save your condolences, I continue to have a gr8 1:)) https://t.co/5PTZ5WiKjQ — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) November 17, 2026

Sona Mohapatra Revisits Past Feud With Salman Khan

Reflecting on her two decades in the music industry, Sona spoke about her journey as a professional musician and the controversies she has faced along the way.

She said, “We are at the end of 2026 and it’s been 20 years for me of being a professional music artist. From Bolo Na, Abhi Nahi Aana, Aaja Ve, Say Aaj Tak, and Wari Jaao and I’ve had an adventure of a life.”

She then revisited the controversy from 2016, when she called out Salman for comparing the exhaustion of shooting a film to the experience of a rape survivor.

She recalled, “One chapter worth revisiting with you guys: 2016. Das saal pehle, I called out the then industry superstar Salman Khan for comparing the exhaustion of shooting a film to the experience of a raped woman. Bas, phir kya, gang rape threats to me, pornographic morphed images, trolling unlimited, meri family aur mummy ke bhi gande gande gaaliya, dhamkiya. I had to make a police complaint.”

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Sona also recalled criticising Salman in 2019 after he commented on Priyanka Chopra’s decision to leave his film to marry Nick Jonas and made remarks about Katrina Kaif.

She said, “Baat itni badhi ki Maneka Gandhi’s ministry then for child and women took notice and launched an initiative against online abuse of women. And 2019 mein, when he once again mocked an accomplished woman, Priyanka Chopra’s decision to marry instead of doing his film, while dismissing Katrina Kaif, his colleague sitting next to him. I called out that bullying too. Yes, yes, wo shirt nikal ke being a knight in shining armour for your own severe complex is not impressing me currently.”

Recalling the backlash she faced, Sona said people had repeatedly expressed sympathy for her, suggesting that she could have enjoyed a bigger Bollywood career had she not taken on Salman.

She said, “More threats followed, of course, in 2019 for me. And for years, people have offered me condolences. Sona, you’re so talented. Salman Khan se panga nahi liya hota, toh imagine your Bollywood career.”

However, watching Salman’s latest song prompted her to question what she had supposedly missed out on by speaking against him.

About ‘Maatrubhumi’

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4. Teri Sexy Beauty, featuring Salman Khan’s vocals, is the film’s latest song.