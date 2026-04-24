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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Someone Else Has Already Cast My Vote': Akshaya Hariharan Flags Polling Lapse In Tamil Nadu Election

'Someone Else Has Already Cast My Vote': Akshaya Hariharan Flags Polling Lapse In Tamil Nadu Election

Tamil actor Akshaya Hariharan claims someone else cast her vote during Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026, alleging her serial number carried another woman’s photo.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 10:14 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Akshaya Hariharan claims vote cast in her name.
  • Hariharan's photo missing; another woman's picture appeared.
  • She was allowed to cast a
  • Incident sparks debate on voter identity check effectiveness.

Tamil actor and social‑media creator Akshaya Hariharan has triggered fresh debate over voter‑identity checks after claiming that someone else cast a vote in her name during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026. The 24‑year‑old, known for her short‑form videos and roles in films such as Bloody Beggar (2024) and Satya (2024), says she walked up to her polling booth only to find her vote had already been recorded under a different person’s photo. Her video, shared on X, has gone viral, with many praising her for speaking up and others demanding a thorough probe into possible electoral malpractice. 

 What Akshaya Told Voters

In her video, Akshaya Hariharan said, “Hi, I am just here to say that someone else has already cast my vote. It is really shocking.”  She explained that her name Akshaya Hariharan appeared correctly on the voter‑list sheet, but the photo attached to her serial number was of another woman. “My second name is Hariharan, so everything is correct on the paper, but only the photos are different,” she added. 

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 Her experience At The Booth

Akshaya said she first went to the wrong polling station, was redirected, and then discovered that a vote had already been marked against her name. “So they should have checked before, because how can someone else cast their vote for me?” she asked in the video.  After waiting for some time, she was reportedly allowed to cast a “tender ballot” or “challenge vote,” which she described as a plain paper that was not sealed in front of her. “Finally, after waiting for so much time, I finally cast my tender ballot vote or challenge vote, I am not really sure about that,” she said. 

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 Call For Action And Awareness

Despite the ordeal, Akshaya urged fellow voters not to lose faith in the process. “This is the best I could do though. Please do not waste your vote. You still have time,” she said in her post. She also indicated plans to file a formal complaint, saying the incident was “really shocking” and that such lapses should be investigated. Her video has now become a talking point on how strictly polling officials verify identity and whether current safeguards are enough to prevent impersonation. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Akshaya Hariharan at the polling booth?

Akshaya Hariharan discovered that someone else had already voted in her name. Although her name and details were correct, the photo on the voter list did not match hers.

What did Akshaya Hariharan do after finding out her vote was cast?

After being redirected to the correct polling station, she found her vote already recorded. She was eventually allowed to cast a 'tender ballot' or 'challenge vote'.

What is Akshaya Hariharan's message to other voters?

Despite her experience, Akshaya urged fellow voters not to lose faith and to ensure they cast their votes. She also indicated plans to file a formal complaint.

What debate has Akshaya Hariharan's experience sparked?

Her incident has reignited discussions about the strictness of voter-identity checks and whether current measures are sufficient to prevent voter impersonation.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 09:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Actor Voter Fraud Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Social Media Complaint Vote Cast In Her Name Challenge Vote Tender Ballot Election Transparency.
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