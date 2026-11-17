Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karan Johar teased a cinematic return to K3G world.

Teaser featured specific Poo and Rohan character styles.

Hint suggests Kareena and Hrithik may reunite professionally.

Fans demand a full-fledged movie featuring the pair.

Celebrated Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has officially sent the internet into a complete frenzy after sharing a highly cryptic social media post that strongly hints at a massive return to the iconic cinematic world of the blockbuster family drama, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The mysterious new teaser heavily features signature aesthetic elements from the beloved fashionable characters Poo and Rohan, originally played to absolute perfection by superstars Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, leaving millions of fans excitedly speculating about a highly anticipated reunion between the popular cinematic pair today.

'Some Stories Don't End'

On Tuesday, the acclaimed director took to his Instagram handle and posted an intriguing teaser, suggesting that Kareena and Hrithik could be coming together for a commercial advertisement heavily inspired by the 2001 classic. In the stylish video, the Jab We Met actress is seen putting on lipstick, instantly recalling Poo's memorable introduction sequence in the film. Meanwhile, Hrithik appears dressed in a rugged leather jacket and shoes, successfully evoking nostalgic memories of his character Rohan Raichand, affectionately known as Laddoo.

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The cleverly edited clip builds immense anticipation without clearly revealing either actor's face. Sharing the teaser, Karan penned a poetic caption that read, “Kuch kahaaniyan 25 saal baad bhi khatam nahi hoti (Some stories don't end even after 25 years).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

'We Want A Movie With Them'

Unsurprisingly, the mysterious teaser instantly sparked a wave of excitement across social media platforms, with countless fans aggressively demanding a full-fledged movie featuring the golden pair. Echoing the sentiments of the audience, filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap commented, “We want a movie with them.” Another enthusiastic fan wrote, “The reunion we are all so excited about.”

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor have famously shared screen space in four prominent Hindi films. They first collaborated in Subhash Ghai's Yaadein (2001), followed by the mega-blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham later that same year. The popular duo subsequently reunited for Kunal Kohli's romantic drama Mujhse Dosti Karoge! in 2002, before appearing in their fourth and final outing together, Sooraj Barjatya's Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, released in 2003.

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