Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chennai Super Kings announced Dhoni's IPL playing retirement.

Dhoni transitions to team mentor starting IPL 2027 onwards.

Sakshi Dhoni shared an emotional message for her husband.

Dhoni himself posted an emotional video after announcement.

Sakshi Singh has shared an emotional message for her husband, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, following Chennai Super Kings’ announcement that he will serve as the team’s mentor and has retired as an IPL player. The legendary cricketer will mentor the team from IPL 2027.

Sakshi Singh Shares Heartfelt Note

In a post on Instagram, Sakshi reflected on the close of an important stage in Mahi’s career and the start of a new one full of possibilities. She wrote, “Some chapters have to end for beautiful new ones to begin. To everyone who has loved, supported and believed in Mahi through the years - whether we know you personally or not. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

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She further said that both he and Mahi will remain forever grateful for the affection the cricketer has received. “Forever grateful for all the love. Here’s to new beginnings, new adventures and many more beautiful memories. So proud of you, Mahi. Always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r)

Dhoni On His Retirement

Dhoni shared an emotional post following the announcement. He shared several unseen pictures of himself and added the song Main Har Ek Pal Ka Shayar Hoon.

The video carries the caption, “Fans proved me wrong; no better song to accept it. Maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and then accept it.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

CSK Announces Dhoni’s Retirement

On Tuesday, CSK confirmed that Dhoni, who has represented the side across 17 seasons, will step into the role of Team Mentor ahead of IPL 2027. The move closes the book on his playing days in the league, which started with its very first edition in 2008.

“A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever. Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings! Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning,” CSK wrote while sharing the heartbreaking news on X (formerly Twitter).

The franchise further added, “From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home.”

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT 🦁💛 A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever 💛 Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings! Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning. From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home. Read more : https://t.co/YKsoHYE51A #WhistlePodu — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 17, 2026

Over the years, Dhoni guided CSK to five championships and added two Champions League T20 titles to the franchise’s cabinet. He ranks second among CSK’s all-time run-getters with 5,314 runs, and no one has pulled on the yellow jersey more often than he has, with 272 appearances to his name.





