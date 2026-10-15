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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSoham Chakraborty Denied Anticipatory Bail In Film Payment Case By Calcutta High Court: Here's Why

Soham Chakraborty Denied Anticipatory Bail In Film Payment Case By Calcutta High Court: Here's Why

The Calcutta High Court has rejected actor and former TMC MLA Soham Chakraborty’s anticipatory bail plea in a case involving allegations of taking money from a film producer.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 11:45 AM (IST)

Actor and former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Soham Chakraborty has been denied anticipatory bail by the Calcutta High Court in a case linked to an alleged financial dispute with a film producer. On Wednesday, Justice Debangsu Basak rejected the actor’s pre-arrest bail application after considering the seriousness of the allegations and the materials available in the case diary. The complaint alleges that Soham accepted money to act in a film but did not fulfil the commitment or return the amount. An FIR was registered at Balurghat police station in West Bengal’s Dakshin Dinajpur district in May.

Calcutta High Court Rejects Soham Chakraborty’s Bail Plea

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday refused to grant anticipatory bail to Soham Chakraborty in a case involving allegations of a financial dispute over a film project. According to the case details provided, Justice Debangsu Basak considered the nature of the alleged offence, the material recorded in the case diary and the actor’s alleged role before rejecting his plea for pre-arrest protection.

The complaint claims that Soham received money from a producer in connection with a film role but did not appear in the project. It further alleges that the money was not returned after he failed to fulfil the commitment.

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FIR Against Soham Chakraborty: What The Complaint Says

A complaint was lodged at Balurghat police station in West Bengal’s Dakshin Dinajpur district. An FIR was subsequently registered on May 21, alleging criminal breach of trust and aggravated criminal intimidation.

The allegations relate to the payment reportedly made for the film project. The court’s rejection of anticipatory bail means that the actor has not been granted the requested pre-arrest protection in this case. The allegations, however, remain allegations and should not be treated as proof of guilt.

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Soham Chakraborty’s Acting And Political Career

Soham Chakraborty, 42, has worked in Bengali cinema and television for decades. He began his career as a child actor in the 1988 Bengali film Choto Bou and became known as Master Bittu in his early years.

After taking a break to pursue higher studies, he returned to films with Chander Bari in 2007. He subsequently played the lead role in Bajimaat in 2008 and established himself as a prominent face in Bengali commercial cinema.

Soham entered active politics in 2014 and became vice-president of the All India Trinamool Youth Congress the following year. He contested the 2016 Assembly elections from Barjora but lost. In 2021, he won the Assembly election from Chandipur in Purba Medinipur district as a TMC candidate.

The Calcutta High Court’s decision marks a fresh legal development for the actor-turned-politician. The case concerns allegations linked to a film agreement, and further proceedings will determine how the matter progresses.

 

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 10:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Calcutta High Court Soham Chakraborty Soham Chakraborty Anticipatory Bail Soham Chakraborty Case Bengali Actor News TMC Leader Soham Chakraborty
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