'Doctor Said You Might Lose Him': Sohail Khan Opens Up About Salim Khan Slipping Into Semi-Coma

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sohail Khan shared his father Salim Khan's recent health scare.

Salim Khan suffered a brain haemorrhage, entering a semi-coma.

Doctors warned the family about losing him, deeply impacting Sohail.

Sohail now prioritizes spending precious time with his ageing parents.

Sohail Khan has shared one of the most emotional experiences of his life while appearing on the reality show Alliance. During a conversation on the show, the actor opened up about his father Salim Khan's recent health scare, recalling the devastating moment doctors warned the family that they "might lose him". Talking about that difficult period, Sohail explained how the experience transformed his outlook on life and strengthened his resolve to spend more time with his ageing parents.

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Sohail Khan Explains Why He Prioritises Time With His Parents

During a recent episode of Alliance, Sohail Khan spoke candidly while interacting with fellow contestant about the value of being present for loved ones. The actor said that although his children have their whole lives ahead of them, he now chooses to devote most of his time to his parents because he knows every moment with them is priceless.

He said, "My maximum time is spent with my parents because I genuinely believe that time is the most valuable thing you can give somebody. Mere bache hai lekin woh young hai aur unke pass bahut time hai but my parents are old now and that I would like to spend with them."

'He Went Into Semi Coma'

Earlier this year, Salim Khan suffered a brain haemorrhage and spent nearly a month in hospital while receiving treatment. Recalling those emotionally draining days, Sohail shared that he remained by his father's side throughout the hospital stay.

The actor revealed that hearing doctors speak about the seriousness of his father's condition was one of the hardest moments he has ever faced.

He recalled, "Actually I fear, when my father got unwell, a couple of weeks back he was hospitalised and he went into a semi coma...and I was staying with him in the hospital my heart sank when the doctor said you might lose him, I was like my father, my mother, somebody who are very dear to me... and I said that agar daddy ko kuch ho gaya toh matlab I don't know how I'll operate because for me my parents are my life, everything."

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Sohail Reflects On Joining Alliance

Sohail recently entered Alliance as a wildcard contestant, replacing Ravi Kishan on the reality series. Speaking about participating in the show, he made it clear that he prefers to move forward rather than dwell on the past.

He said, "A lot has happened in my life, but I don't like to cry over spilt milk. What's done is done; I move on. I like reading people a lot. Those who think I am soft, keep to myself, don't try to mess with me, else Sohail Khan will reveal himself. No tags, no baggage, you will see the real Sohail Khan here."

The actor has joined the Warriors alliance alongside Kushal Tandon, Daisy Shah and Delbar Arya.