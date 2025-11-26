Palash Muchhal Discharged From Hospital After Wedding Postponed With Smriti Mandhana

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Music composer Palash Muchhal has been discharged from hospital, his team confirmed, a day after he was admitted due to exertion and stress following the postponement of his wedding with India cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Palash was initially taken to a hospital in Sangli and later shifted to SRV Hospital in Goregaon, Mumbai, where doctors deemed him stable enough to return home. His hospitalisation came shortly after the wedding ceremony was postponed due to medical emergencies in both families. The incident has drawn significant media attention, as fans await clarity from the couple regarding the new wedding plans.

Palash had returned to Mumbai from Sangli, where the wedding was halted after Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was admitted to hospital on the wedding day following a reported heart attack. On the same day, Palaash also fell ill with acidity and a viral infection, leading to his own hospitalisation.

Reports by NDTV and Hindustan Times state that Palaash chose to postpone the wedding after learning about Shrinivas Mandhana’s condition.

Mother Reveals Emotional Breakdown

His mother, Amita Muchchal, said, “Palash ko uncle se bahut zyada attachment hai... Smriti se zyada yeh dono close hain. Jab unko ho gaya toh Smriti se pehle Palash ne decision liya ke usko abhi phere nahi karne hain...jab tak uncle theek nahin ho jaate.”

She further revealed that Palash broke down after hearing the news of the health scare. “Rote rote ekdum tabiyat karab ho gayi. Four ghante hospital mein rakhna pada. IV drip chadhi. ECG hua aur doosre tests hue. Sab normal aaye but stress bahut hai,” she said.

Reports note that despite normal test results, the emotional strain led doctors to keep him under observation before discharging him.

No Official Statement Yet

So far, neither Palash Muchhal nor Smriti Mandhana has issued an official statement about the postponed wedding. Both families are prioritising health and recovery before finalising further plans.