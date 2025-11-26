Smriti Mandhana’s Father Discharged, But Wedding With Palash Muchhal Remains Paused: Report

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding, which was halted abruptly over the weekend, continues to remain postponed despite an update on the health of the cricketer’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana. The much-anticipated ceremony was scheduled for November 23, but both families are still waiting before deciding on a fresh date.

Smriti Mandhana’s Father Stable After Hospitalisation

As per a report by India TV, Shrinivas Mandhana was discharged from Sarvhit Hospital on the morning of November 25. He had been admitted after experiencing heart attack-like symptoms on Sunday, the day his daughter was supposed to get married.

“According to the hospital management, Shrinivas's condition is completely stable now and he is out of danger as well. The doctors also performed angiography, in which they didn't see any blockages and that relieved the Mandhana family too,” the report stated.

The update further mentioned: “Meanwhile, since Smriti's father was admitted, the cricketer's wedding with Palash was postponed indefinitely, and no additional information related to the new wedding date has been provided by either of the families yet.”

Palash Muchhal , Too, Was Hospitalised Shortly After

In a surprising turn, a day after Shrinivas’s health scare, music composer Palash Muchhal was also admitted to a hospital in Sangli before being moved to a facility in Mumbai. There is still no official confirmation regarding whether he remains under medical care or has been discharged.

His mother later shared that Palash was deeply affected by Smriti’s father’s condition and refused to go ahead with the wedding until he recovered. She told Hindustan Times, “Since haldi was done, we didn’t let him go outside. Rote rote ek dum tabiyat karab ho gai. 4 ghante hospital mein rakhna padha. IV drip chadi, ECG hua aur dosre tests hoye. Sab normal aaye but stress bahut hai.”

Wedding Postponed Indefinitely; Social Media Activity Raises Eyebrows

Hours after the incident, fans noticed that Smriti had removed all wedding-related posts from her Instagram profile, fuelling speculation about the state of the ceremony.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal began dating in 2019 and only made their relationship public in July 2024 when they shared a fifth-anniversary post. For now, both families appear to be prioritising health over celebrations, with no word yet on when the wedding may be rescheduled.