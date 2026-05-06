Palash Muchhal is facing legal trouble after a complaint was filed against him in Sangli. The case involves accusations of making derogatory remarks related to caste.
Smriti Mandhana’s Childhood Friend Files Case Against Palash Muchhal Under SC/ST Act
A case has been filed against Palash Muchhal under SC/ST Act after Smriti Mandhana’s friend filed a complaint over alleged casteist remarks and Rs 25 lakh dispute. The investigation is underway.
- Complaint filed against Palash Muchhal in Sangli.
- Accused of casteist remarks at a toll plaza.
- Alleged financial dispute preceded the incident.
- Case registered under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.
Palash Muchhal is once again in the spotlight over legal trouble involving Smriti Mandhana’s childhood friend. A complaint has been filed against him in Sangli. According to reports, a case has been registered under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The complaint was filed by Vigyan Prakash Mane, a resident of Sangli and Smriti Mandhana’s childhood friend.
What The Complaint Alleges
As per the complaint, the incident took place on November 22 at a toll plaza on the Sangli - Ashta road. Mane has accused Palash Muchhal of making derogatory remarks related to his caste during the incident.
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The police have registered a case under Section 3(1) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, along with Sections 351(2) and 352. The investigation is currently ongoing.
The issue is linked to a financial dispute. Police sources claim that Palash had taken around Rs 25 lakh from Mane for producing a film. When Mane approached him to get the money back, the matter reportedly led to an argument between the two.
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In his statement, Vigyan Mane said during an interaction with Zoom, “He had assured me the film would be completed in six months, but that did not happen. When I asked for my money back, he avoided the issue. When I confronted him, he used derogatory language. I cannot repeat those words on camera. His attitude is quite troubling.”
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The case has once again brought attention to Palash Muchhal’s past relationship with Smriti Mandhana. The two were earlier engaged and expected to get married in 2025. However, they later called off the wedding and made their separation public on social media. The reason behind their split has not been officially confirmed.
Police officials have confirmed that the case has been registered and that the investigation is underway. No further details have been shared so far.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What legal trouble is Palash Muchhal facing?
Who filed the complaint against Palash Muchhal?
The complaint was filed by Vigyan Prakash Mane, a resident of Sangli and a childhood friend of cricketer Smriti Mandhana.
What is the alleged incident involving Palash Muchhal?
The complaint alleges that on November 22 at a toll plaza on the Sangli - Ashta road, Palash Muchhal made derogatory remarks about Vigyan Prakash Mane's caste.
Is there a financial dispute linked to this case?
Yes, police sources indicate the issue might be linked to a financial dispute where Palash Muchhal allegedly owes Vigyan Prakash Mane around Rs 25 lakh for film production.
What is the connection to Smriti Mandhana?
The case has brought attention to Palash Muchhal's past engagement to Smriti Mandhana. They were previously engaged but later called off their wedding.