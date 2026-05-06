Smriti Mandhana’s Childhood Friend Files Case Against Palash Muchhal Under SC/ST Act

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Complaint filed against Palash Muchhal in Sangli.

Accused of casteist remarks at a toll plaza.

Alleged financial dispute preceded the incident.

Case registered under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Palash Muchhal is once again in the spotlight over legal trouble involving Smriti Mandhana’s childhood friend. A complaint has been filed against him in Sangli. According to reports, a case has been registered under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The complaint was filed by Vigyan Prakash Mane, a resident of Sangli and Smriti Mandhana’s childhood friend.

What The Complaint Alleges

As per the complaint, the incident took place on November 22 at a toll plaza on the Sangli - Ashta road. Mane has accused Palash Muchhal of making derogatory remarks related to his caste during the incident.

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The police have registered a case under Section 3(1) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, along with Sections 351(2) and 352. The investigation is currently ongoing.

The issue is linked to a financial dispute. Police sources claim that Palash had taken around Rs 25 lakh from Mane for producing a film. When Mane approached him to get the money back, the matter reportedly led to an argument between the two.

Vigyan Mane Alleges Cheating

In his statement, Vigyan Mane said during an interaction with Zoom, “He had assured me the film would be completed in six months, but that did not happen. When I asked for my money back, he avoided the issue. When I confronted him, he used derogatory language. I cannot repeat those words on camera. His attitude is quite troubling.”

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The case has once again brought attention to Palash Muchhal’s past relationship with Smriti Mandhana. The two were earlier engaged and expected to get married in 2025. However, they later called off the wedding and made their separation public on social media. The reason behind their split has not been officially confirmed.

Police officials have confirmed that the case has been registered and that the investigation is underway. No further details have been shared so far.