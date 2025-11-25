Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Wedding Delayed After Health Emergency In Family

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The much-anticipated wedding of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal, originally scheduled for November 23, has been postponed following a sudden health scare in the Mandhana family. What was expected to be a celebratory union has now turned into a period of concern for both families, who have urged fans and the media to respect their privacy.

Palak Muchhal Confirms Postponement

On Monday, Palash’s sister and singer Palak Muchhal issued a statement through her Instagram Stories, confirming that the couple’s wedding had been put on hold. In her message, she wrote, “Due to Smriti's father's health, Smriti and Palash's wedding has been put on hold. We would request you all to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time.”





According to reports, Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, experienced heart attack-like symptoms on the day of the wedding and was immediately taken to Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli. His sudden illness led to an immediate halt in the planned ceremonies.

Palash Muchhal Also Hospitalised Due to Stress

A day after the incident, Palash Muchhal was also admitted to a hospital in Sangli. Speaking to Hindustan Times, his mother revealed that Palash shares a close emotional bond with Smriti’s father and was deeply distressed by his condition. She said, “He cried so much that his health suddenly deteriorated. They kept him in the hospital for four hours. He was given an IV drip, an ECG was done, and other tests were carried out. Everything came back normal, but he is under a lot of stress.”

She further confirmed that Palash has since returned to Mumbai and is currently recuperating at home. Both families, she added, are coping with intense emotional pressure during this time.

Smriti Deletes Wedding Posts; Relationship Timeline

Amid the developments, Smriti Mandhana has removed all wedding-related posts from her Instagram, signaling a shift from celebrations to privacy.

Smriti and Palash began dating in 2019 but kept their relationship largely private until July 2024, when they publicly marked their five-year anniversary. More recently, Palash shared a touching proposal video shot at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, captioned, “She said yes.”

As of now, no new wedding date has been announced.