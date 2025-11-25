Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSmriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Wedding Delayed After Health Emergency In Family

Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Wedding Delayed After Health Emergency In Family

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding has been postponed after the cricketer’s father fell ill. Palak Muchhal confirms families request privacy.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The much-anticipated wedding of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal, originally scheduled for November 23, has been postponed following a sudden health scare in the Mandhana family. What was expected to be a celebratory union has now turned into a period of concern for both families, who have urged fans and the media to respect their privacy.

Palak Muchhal Confirms Postponement

On Monday, Palash’s sister and singer Palak Muchhal issued a statement through her Instagram Stories, confirming that the couple’s wedding had been put on hold. In her message, she wrote, “Due to Smriti's father's health, Smriti and Palash's wedding has been put on hold. We would request you all to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time.”


Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Wedding Delayed After Health Emergency In Family

According to reports, Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, experienced heart attack-like symptoms on the day of the wedding and was immediately taken to Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli. His sudden illness led to an immediate halt in the planned ceremonies.

Palash Muchhal Also Hospitalised Due to Stress

A day after the incident, Palash Muchhal was also admitted to a hospital in Sangli. Speaking to Hindustan Times, his mother revealed that Palash shares a close emotional bond with Smriti’s father and was deeply distressed by his condition. She said, “He cried so much that his health suddenly deteriorated. They kept him in the hospital for four hours. He was given an IV drip, an ECG was done, and other tests were carried out. Everything came back normal, but he is under a lot of stress.”

She further confirmed that Palash has since returned to Mumbai and is currently recuperating at home. Both families, she added, are coping with intense emotional pressure during this time.

Smriti Deletes Wedding Posts; Relationship Timeline

Amid the developments, Smriti Mandhana has removed all wedding-related posts from her Instagram, signaling a shift from celebrations to privacy.

Smriti and Palash began dating in 2019 but kept their relationship largely private until July 2024, when they publicly marked their five-year anniversary. More recently, Palash shared a touching proposal video shot at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, captioned, “She said yes.”

As of now, no new wedding date has been announced.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal Palak Muchhal Statement
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Ready To Fight Language War If Centre Forces Hindi': Udhayanidhi Stalin At Southern Rising Summit 2025 
'Ready To Fight Language War If Centre Forces Hindi': Udhayanidhi Stalin At Southern Rising Summit 2025 
India
Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?
Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?
Cities
PM Modi In Ayodhya: Temple Town Decked Up For Grand Ceremony, Heavy Security In Place
PM Modi In Ayodhya: Temple Town Decked Up For Grand Ceremony, Heavy Security In Place
Cities
Delhi Govt Caps Office Attendance At 50% As Pollution Rises; Others To WFH
Delhi Govt Caps Office Attendance At 50% As Pollution Rises; Others To WFH
Advertisement

Videos

Flag Hoisting Ceremony: Historic Saffron Flag to be Hoisted on Ram Temple, PM Modi to Lead Ceremony
Breaking: Justice Surya Kant Sworn In as India’s 53rd Chief Justice, To Serve Till Feb 2027
Breaking: Twin Suicide Blasts Hit Peshawar FC Headquarters, Casualties Feared in Major Attack
Breaking: Human-Bomb Attack Destroys Security Gate in Pakistan, Highlights Deep Terror Nexus
Ayodhya Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Questions Exclusion, Urges Vedic Service and Respect For Devotees
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget