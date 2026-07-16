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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Sita Ke Pati Ka Naam Lekar, Nita Ke Pati Ka Kaam Kar Rahe’: Kunal Kamra’s Veiled Dig At Govt During CJP Protest

‘Sita Ke Pati Ka Naam Lekar, Nita Ke Pati Ka Kaam Kar Rahe’: Kunal Kamra’s Veiled Dig At Govt During CJP Protest

In the now-viral video, Kamra accused the government of invoking Lord Ram while allegedly working in the interests of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Comedian Kunal Kamra joined CJP protest, supporting Sonam Wangchuk.
  • Kamra accused government of invoking Lord Ram for Ambani.
  • He expressed solidarity with students, farmers, independent thinkers.
  • Remarks sparked mixed reactions, praise and criticism online.

Comedian Kunal Kamra joined the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, a day after actor Swara Bhasker visited the protest site to express solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike in support of the student-led agitation demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

During his address from the stage, Kamra took a swipe at the government, and a part of his speech has since gone viral on social media.

Kunal Kamra At CJP Protest

In the now-viral video, Kamra accused the government of invoking Lord Ram while allegedly working in the interests of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

“Pehle toh main kehna chahunga ki yeh jo sarkar hai, yeh jo kar rahi hai, yeh bahut saalon se kar rahi hai. Aur humne yeh dekha hai ki yeh bas Sita ke pati ka naam lekar, Nita ke pati ka kaam kar rahe hain,” Kamra said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

ALSO READ| ‘Don’t Let Sonam Wangchuk Die’: Vishal Dadlani’s Emotional Appeal As Hunger Strike Enters Day 19

The remark loosely translates to: “This government keeps invoking the name of Sita’s husband (Lord Ram) while working for Nita’s husband (Mukesh Ambani).”

In another video from the protest, Kamra reiterated his support for the demonstrators.

“I am here in solidarity with all the students and with the All India Students’ Association (AISA), which has been here since day one. I’m here to extend my support,” he said.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Shares Instagram Story In Sonam Wangchuk’s Support? Screenshot Goes Viral

He further added, “This is not just about students. This is about farmers, minorities and the rights of anyone who has the ability to think independently. This government doesn’t want you to think. They don’t want you to have a mind.”

Kamra attended the protest wearing a black T-shirt featuring Mahatma Gandhi. The text on his T-shirt read, “Too many critics with no credentials.”

Social Media Reacts

Kamra’s remarks triggered mixed reactions online. While many users praised his trademark political satire, others accused him of disrespecting Hindu Gods. 

“Kunal Kamra at his biting best,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “Kunal Kamra cooks entire ecosystem of Vishwaguru at Jantar Mantar.”

“Kunal Kamra mocked the government in today's CJP protest. More such people are coming in support of Sonam Wangchuk!!” another user posted.

However, several users criticised the comedian, with one writing, “Hindu Gods mocked at CJP stage!”

Another user tagged Delhi Police, alleging that Kamra had insulted Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, and called for legal action against him. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Kunal Kamra and why did he attend the CJP protest?

Kunal Kamra is a comedian who joined the CJP protest to show solidarity with students and Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike. He also expressed support for farmers, minorities, and independent thought.

What controversial remark did Kunal Kamra make at the protest?

Kamra accused the government of invoking Lord Ram's name while working in the interests of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. He stated they use 'Sita's husband's name' to work for 'Nita's husband.'

How did social media react to Kunal Kamra's remarks?

Reactions were mixed online. Many users praised his political satire, while others criticized him for disrespecting Hindu Gods and called for legal action.

What was the main demand of the CJP protest supported by Kunal Kamra?

The protest demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. It was in support of Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kunal Kamra Sonam Wangchuk PM Modi MUkesh AMbani
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