Singer Rishabh Tandon Passes Away At 32 After Heart Attack In New Delhi

Singer-actor Rishabh Tandon, known for Yeh Ashiqui and Phir Se Wahi Zindagi, has passed away at 32 due to a heart attack in New Delhi. He is survived by his wife Olesya Nedobegova.

By : IANS | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Singer Rishabh Tandon, known for crooning numbers such as Yeh Ashiqui and Phir Se Wahi Zindagi, reportedly passed away aged 32 in New Delhi after suffering a heart attack.

As per reports, the singer-actor was in the National Capital to celebrate Diwali with his family. A former team member confirmed the demise and that his family members are in shock, stated a report.

The singer, who resided in the Lokhandwala Complex in the Andheri West area of Mumbai, is survived by his Russian wife, Olesya Nedobegova. Tandon was an ardent animal lover and was a pet-parent to three dogs, said a source close to IANS.

According to media reports, his family awaits the arrival of relatives to conduct the final rites and have urged for privacy.

The singer, who had a following of 449K on Instagram, mentioned that he was a "believer, possessed by the energy of Shiva…” written on his bio section.

His last post on Instagram, which dated October 11, featured him with his wife, Olesya, during the Karwa Chauth celebration.

In the images, Olesya was dressed in red Indian wear and performed puja with Rishabh. In one of the photos, she is looking at Rishabh through a sieve.

On October 10, Rishabh celebrated his birthday with his wife Olesya. She posted a reel video featuring the couple and their pets. The text overlay read: “Happy Birthday My Love.”

The caption read: “Happy Birthday my king…my love… my life.”

As per reports, he had been working on many unreleased songs prior to his death. A source close to IANS revealed that he was currently working on an unreleased album.

It was in 2020, when he came to composing music after a 10 year gap following the release of his first album.

He was also known for his work in tracks such as ‘Rashna: The Ray of Light’ and ‘Rishabh Tandon: Ishq Fakeerana’ and as an actor in ‘Faqeer – Living Limitless’.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
Rishabh Tandon Singer Rishabh Tandon Death Rishabh Tandon Wife Olesya Nedobegova Yeh Ashiqui Phir Se Wahi Zindagi
