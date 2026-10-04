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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSingeetham Srinivasa Rao Dies At 95: Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu And More Pay Tribute To Legendary Filmmaker

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao Dies At 95: Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu And More Pay Tribute To Legendary Filmmaker

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao died at 95 following health complications. Kamal Haasan, S. S. Rajamouli, Jr NTR and others paid tribute to the legendary filmmaker.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao passed away at 95.
  • Industry stalwarts Kamal Haasan, Rajamouli, Jr NTR paid tributes.
  • Many remembered his inventive storytelling and experimental cinematic ideas.

Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated creative voices, died at the age of 95 following health complications. His death has prompted an outpouring of grief from leading figures of the South Indian film industry, including Kamal Haasan, S. S. Rajamouli and Jr NTR, who remembered his distinctive filmmaking and lasting influence on cinema.

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Grief

Andhra's Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, also expressed grief over the filmmaker’s passing, remembering his roots in Udayagiri in Nellore district and his influence on the film industry.

“The demise of the renowned film director Sri Singitham Srinivasa Rao garu is extremely heartbreaking. Born in Udayagiri of Nellore district, he became a guiding light for the film industry. The experiments he conducted on the silver screen won the appreciation of audiences.”

S. S. Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi Remember Singeetham

Filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli paid tribute to Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, remembering him as a filmmaker whose ideas remained relevant across generations. He specifically recalled films such as ‘Aditya 369’, ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’ and ‘Mayuri’ while highlighting the director’s ability to create work that continued to feel fresh.

“The news that Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu is no more is deeply heartbreaking. Aditya 369, Pushpaka Vimanam, Mayuri… a visionary who thought ahead of his time, delivering films that feel fresh even across generations. My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti.”

Jr NTR also expressed his sorrow following the filmmaker’s death and remembered his contribution to Indian cinema.

“The news that Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu is no more is deeply heartbreaking. Aditya 369, Pushpaka Vimanam, Mayuri… a visionary who thought ahead of his time, delivering films that feel fresh even across generations. My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti.”

Chiranjeevi also payed tribute while writing, "Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary filmmaker ‘Singeetam Srinivasa Rao’ garu. A true visionary, his imagination and courage to explore new ideas gave Indian cinema some of its most unforgettable films. His contribution to cinema will always be remembered with immense respect and affection."

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam Urges Against AI Alterations As Morphed 'Chuttamalle' Video Of Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor Goes Viral

Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu, Devi Sri Pay Emotional Tribute

Kamal Haasan, who shared a close professional and personal bond with Singeetham, offered a deeply personal remembrance. He reflected on the filmmaker’s youthful spirit and recalled being among the friends and disciples who accompanied him through his journey.

“Singeetham sir, by his own choice, passed away in his youth, along with his youth. His youthful spirit did not spread to many. Among the friends and disciples who walked alongside him, holding his hand, I am one of them,” Kamal wrote.

The ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ actor also reflected on Singeetham’s philosophy towards life and death, suggesting that dying young does not necessarily have to be viewed as tragic.

“Dying young need not be a tragedy. It can be glorious. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is a great example. I have admired him since I knew him. Now I aspire to live like he did,” he added.

Kamal Haasan also arrived to pay his respects to the late filmmaker. Speaking after the homage, he said, “He decided to die young, and that’s what he has done. Only his body is old,” says Actor Kamal Haasan after paying tribute to Singeetam Srinivasa Rao.

Actor Mahesh Babu remembered Singeetham as a towering figure in Indian cinema, praising his imagination, courage and filmmaking brilliance.

“A giant of Indian cinema is no more…. Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu was a legend in every sense of the word.. A filmmaker of extraordinary imagination, courage and brilliance.. Indian cinema will forever be indebted to him.. Rest in peace sir.. My deepest condolences to his family...”

Composer Devi Sri Prasad also mourned the filmmaker’s death, remembering his positivity, youthful spirit and influence on generations of filmmakers.

He wrote, “Dearest Singeetham sir, we wil MISS YOU Sir...You will always live in our hearts. You are an inparalleled legend...An Everest of Positivity filled with Evergreen Youth..."

He added, "The Movies You made with such Fururistic Ideas and Techniques are lessons to all of us and the Future Generations of Film Makers too:"

ALSO READ: Who Was Mad Sandhu? Punjabi LGBTQ+ Influencer And Makeup Artist Shot Dead In Amritsar

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao Dies At 95

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao died at Kauvery Hospital on October 3 following health complications, according to family sources. He was 95.

Across his long career, Rao became known for his inventive storytelling and willingness to experiment with different cinematic ideas. His notable works included ‘Raja Paarvai’, ‘Little John’, Kamal Haasan-starrers ‘Apoorva Sagodharargal’, ‘Michael Madana Kama Rajan’ and ‘Kadhala Kadhala’, along with ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’ and ‘Aditya 369’.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How old was Singeetham Srinivasa Rao when he passed away?

Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao died at the age of 95. He passed away on October 3 following health complications.

What was Singeetham Srinivasa Rao recognized for as a filmmaker?

He was celebrated for his inventive storytelling, distinctive filmmaking, and willingness to experiment with cinematic ideas. His works remained relevant across generations.

Who expressed grief over Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's death?

Leading figures like Kamal Haasan, S. S. Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, and Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed their grief.

Can you name some of Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's notable films?

His notable works include 'Aditya 369', 'Pushpaka Vimanam', 'Mayuri', 'Raja Paarvai', and 'Little John'. He also directed several Kamal Haasan-starrers.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Oct 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kamal Haasan Mahesh Babu N. Chandrababu Naidu S.S. Rajamouli Devi Sri Prasad Jr NTR Singeetham Srinivasa
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