Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao passed away at 95.

Industry stalwarts Kamal Haasan, Rajamouli, Jr NTR paid tributes.

Many remembered his inventive storytelling and experimental cinematic ideas.

Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated creative voices, died at the age of 95 following health complications. His death has prompted an outpouring of grief from leading figures of the South Indian film industry, including Kamal Haasan, S. S. Rajamouli and Jr NTR, who remembered his distinctive filmmaking and lasting influence on cinema.

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Grief

Andhra's Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, also expressed grief over the filmmaker’s passing, remembering his roots in Udayagiri in Nellore district and his influence on the film industry.

“The demise of the renowned film director Sri Singitham Srinivasa Rao garu is extremely heartbreaking. Born in Udayagiri of Nellore district, he became a guiding light for the film industry. The experiments he conducted on the silver screen won the appreciation of audiences.”

ప్రముఖ సినీ దర్శకుడు శ్రీ సింగీతం శ్రీనివాస రావు గారి మృతి అత్యంత బాధాకరం. నెల్లూరు జిల్లా ఉదయగిరిలో జన్మించిన ఆయన సినీ పరిశ్రమకు దిక్సూచిగా మారారు. వెండి తెరపై ఆయన చేసిన ప్రయోగాలు ప్రేక్షకుల ఆదరణ పొందాయి. సింగీతం గారు భౌతికంగా దూరమైనా సినీ ప్రేమికుల మనసుల్లో చిరస్థాయిగా నిలిచిపోతారు. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతిని చేకూర్చాలని ఆ భగవంతుడిని ప్రార్ధిస్తున్నాను. వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 4, 2026

S. S. Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi Remember Singeetham

Filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli paid tribute to Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, remembering him as a filmmaker whose ideas remained relevant across generations. He specifically recalled films such as ‘Aditya 369’, ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’ and ‘Mayuri’ while highlighting the director’s ability to create work that continued to feel fresh.

“The news that Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu is no more is deeply heartbreaking. Aditya 369, Pushpaka Vimanam, Mayuri… a visionary who thought ahead of his time, delivering films that feel fresh even across generations. My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti.”

Long before we had the tools or the budgets, he dared to dream bigger than anyone around him. He made a film without a single line of dialogue, took us travelling through time, and moved from comedy to fantasy to deeply human drama as if no line existed between genres. He showed a whole generation of us that the only real limit in cinema is imagination. Every filmmaker who has tried something different in Telugu cinema owes him something, knowingly or not. I certainly do. My deepest condolences to Singeetham Srinivasa Rao garu’s family. Om Shanti 🙏 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 4, 2026

Jr NTR also expressed his sorrow following the filmmaker’s death and remembered his contribution to Indian cinema.

“The news that Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu is no more is deeply heartbreaking. Aditya 369, Pushpaka Vimanam, Mayuri… a visionary who thought ahead of his time, delivering films that feel fresh even across generations. My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti.”

సింగీతం శ్రీనివాసరావు గారు ఇక లేరన్న వార్త ఎంతో బాధాకరం. ఆదిత్య 369, పుష్పక విమానం, మయూరి… కాలానికి ముందే ఆలోచించి, తరాలు మారినా కొత్తగా అనిపించే సినిమాలు అందించిన దార్శనికుడు. వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. ఓం శాంతి 🙏 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 3, 2026

Chiranjeevi also payed tribute while writing, "Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary filmmaker ‘Singeetam Srinivasa Rao’ garu. A true visionary, his imagination and courage to explore new ideas gave Indian cinema some of its most unforgettable films. His contribution to cinema will always be remembered with immense respect and affection."

Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary filmmaker ‘Singeetam Srinivasa Rao’ garu. A true visionary, his imagination and courage to explore new ideas gave Indian cinema some of its most unforgettable films. His contribution to cinema will always be remembered with immense respect and affection. His recent film ‘Sing Geetham’ was a beautiful testament to his undying passion for storytelling. At heart, he remained forever young, curious and eager to create. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. We will miss you, Singeetam garu. Your films will continue to speak to generations. Om Shanti 🙏 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 4, 2026

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Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu, Devi Sri Pay Emotional Tribute

Kamal Haasan, who shared a close professional and personal bond with Singeetham, offered a deeply personal remembrance. He reflected on the filmmaker’s youthful spirit and recalled being among the friends and disciples who accompanied him through his journey.

“Singeetham sir, by his own choice, passed away in his youth, along with his youth. His youthful spirit did not spread to many. Among the friends and disciples who walked alongside him, holding his hand, I am one of them,” Kamal wrote.

The ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ actor also reflected on Singeetham’s philosophy towards life and death, suggesting that dying young does not necessarily have to be viewed as tragic.

“Dying young need not be a tragedy. It can be glorious. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is a great example. I have admired him since I knew him. Now I aspire to live like he did,” he added.

சிங்கீதம் காரு தன் சித்தப்படி இளமையில், இளமையுடன் உயிர் நீத்தார். அவர் இளமை பலருக்கும் தொற்றாது. அந்த குணம் தொற்றவேண்டும் என்ற ஆசையில் அவர் கை பற்றி நடந்த நண்பர்களுள் சீடர்களுள் நானும் உளேன். - கமல் ஹாசன் Dying young need not be a tragedy. It can be glorious. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is a great example. I have admired him since I knew him. Now I aspire to live like he did. - Kamal Haasan — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 4, 2026

Kamal Haasan also arrived to pay his respects to the late filmmaker. Speaking after the homage, he said, “He decided to die young, and that’s what he has done. Only his body is old,” says Actor Kamal Haasan after paying tribute to Singeetam Srinivasa Rao.

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: "He decided to die young, and that’s what he has done. Only his body is old," says Actor Kamal Haasan after paying tribute to Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/pd4oWDzTsw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 4, 2026

Actor Mahesh Babu remembered Singeetham as a towering figure in Indian cinema, praising his imagination, courage and filmmaking brilliance.

“A giant of Indian cinema is no more…. Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu was a legend in every sense of the word.. A filmmaker of extraordinary imagination, courage and brilliance.. Indian cinema will forever be indebted to him.. Rest in peace sir.. My deepest condolences to his family...”

A giant of Indian cinema is no more…. Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu was a legend in every sense of the word.. A filmmaker of extraordinary imagination, courage and brilliance.. Indian cinema will forever be indebted to him.. Rest in peace sir.. My deepest condolences to his family… — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 4, 2026

Composer Devi Sri Prasad also mourned the filmmaker’s death, remembering his positivity, youthful spirit and influence on generations of filmmakers.

He wrote, “Dearest Singeetham sir, we wil MISS YOU Sir...You will always live in our hearts. You are an inparalleled legend...An Everest of Positivity filled with Evergreen Youth..."

He added, "The Movies You made with such Fururistic Ideas and Techniques are lessons to all of us and the Future Generations of Film Makers too:"

Dearest SINGEETAM SIR.. We wil MISS YOU Sir.. You will always live in our Hearts ❤️ You are an Unparalleled LEGEND.. An Everest of Positivity filled with Evergreen Youth.. The Movies You made with such Fururistic Ideas and Techniques are lessons to all of us and the Future Generations of Film Makers too 🙏🏻❤️ Thankyou & Love You for Everything Sir.. Iam blessed to have known You & worked with You Sir 🙏🏻 #SingeetamSrinivasRaoLivesOn — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) October 3, 2026

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Singeetham Srinivasa Rao Dies At 95

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao died at Kauvery Hospital on October 3 following health complications, according to family sources. He was 95.

Across his long career, Rao became known for his inventive storytelling and willingness to experiment with different cinematic ideas. His notable works included ‘Raja Paarvai’, ‘Little John’, Kamal Haasan-starrers ‘Apoorva Sagodharargal’, ‘Michael Madana Kama Rajan’ and ‘Kadhala Kadhala’, along with ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’ and ‘Aditya 369’.