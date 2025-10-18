Singapore Police Confirm No Foul Play In Zubeen Garg’s Death, Urge Public Not To Spread Rumours

In a major update in the death case of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, Singapore Police have issued an official statement confirming that no foul play has been detected so far in their preliminary investigation. The authorities also cautioned against the circulation of “speculations” and “false information” surrounding the singer’s demise on social media.

Singapore Police Issue Clarification Amid Online Speculation

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the case continues to be investigated under the Coroners Act 2010. The statement clarified, “The case is currently being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with Singapore’s Coroners Act 2010. Based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play. Upon completion of the SPF’s investigations, which may take up to another three months or so, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will then determine whether to hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (‘CI’).”

The police further explained that a Coroner’s Inquiry is a fact-finding process led by a judicial officer to determine the cause and circumstances of a death. The findings of this inquiry will be made public once the process concludes.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the passing of Mr Zubeen Garg. We urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information



SPF Shares Autopsy Report With Indian Officials

The statement also confirmed that, despite the investigation still being in progress, Singapore authorities had shared a copy of Zubeen Garg’s autopsy report and preliminary findings with the High Commission of India.

“Despite the fact that SPF is still in the midst of its investigations, on 1 October 2025, it extended a copy of the autopsy report of the late Mr Garg, and SPF’s preliminary findings, to the High Commission of India upon their request,” the statement read.

The SPF reiterated that it remains committed to conducting a thorough and professional probe, urging the public to remain patient and refrain from spreading misinformation.

Background: Zubeen Garg’s Death and Ongoing SIT Probe in Assam

Zubeen Garg tragically passed away on September 19 after being rescued from the sea in Singapore. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), but despite doctors’ efforts, he succumbed to his injuries. The singer had been in Singapore to perform at the North East Festival on the day of the incident.

In India, the Assam CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues to look into various aspects of the case. The SIT has interrogated multiple individuals linked to the event, and five people, event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg (a suspended APS officer), and two PSOs, including Nandeswar Bora, are currently in judicial custody at Baksa Jail.

Singapore authorities have assured that their investigation’s final findings will be shared publicly once the State Coroner reviews the case.