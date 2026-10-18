Sidhu Moosewala's Brother Faces Welfare Inquiry Demand Over Alleged Gun Gestures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A complaint was filed regarding Chhota Sidhu’s firearm-related gestures.

The child allegedly imitated gunfire during a Toronto stage show.

Concerns arise over normalising violence, potential developmental risks.

Organisation seeks parental counseling and inquiry for child’s welfare.

A complaint has been filed with the Mansa Deputy Commissioner and the District Child Protection Unit seeking an inquiry into the welfare of Sukhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Chhota Sidhu, the approximately two-and-a-half-year-old younger brother of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Lawyers for Human Rights International (Regd.), Chandigarh, have raised concerns over allegations that the toddler was exposed to firearm-related gestures during public appearances and have called for counselling for his parents.

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Complaint Seeks Inquiry Into Chhota Sidhu’s Welfare

The complaint was submitted on October 17 by Lawyers for Human Rights International through its General Secretary and advocate Navkiran Singh. It seeks intervention under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, including counselling for the child’s parents and an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the alleged gestures.

According to the complaint, Chhota Sidhu appeared on stage during the opening show of the Signed to God World Tour in Toronto, Canada, on October 9. The organisation alleges that the child made pistol-firing gestures and imitated gunfire sounds during the event.

It also cites videos circulating on social media that allegedly show people around the toddler encouraging him to repeat similar actions.

Why The Organisation Has Raised Concerns

The complainant argues that repeated exposure to such imagery at an early age could influence a child’s development, risk normalising violent behaviour and raise questions about his safety.

The complaint also refers to the death of the child’s elder brother, Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead near Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

However, the organisation has clarified that it does not oppose Chhota Sidhu attending tribute events or participating in programmes held in memory of his late brother. Its concern, it says, is specifically about the child allegedly being taught, encouraged or allowed to imitate gunfire or other violent gestures.

What Action Has The Complaint Sought?

The organisation has requested counselling for the parents through the District Child Protection Unit or a qualified child counsellor. It has also sought directions to prevent the child from performing such gestures, along with monitoring by the relevant authorities to ensure compliance.

Additionally, the complaint urges the District Magistrate to ensure that the matter is taken up promptly by the Child Welfare Committee for appropriate consideration.

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Organisation Says Child Welfare Is The Priority

Lawyers for Human Rights International has stated that its objective is to protect the toddler’s welfare and safety, not to seek punitive action against the parents or any change in custody.

It has called on the competent authorities to examine the allegations and take appropriate steps under the applicable legal provisions. The complaint does not state that the authorities have reached any decision or finding on the allegations.

(With inputs from IANS)