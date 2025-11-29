Sidhu Moosewala’s Posthumous Song ‘Barota’ Crosses Millions Within Hours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Punjabi music lovers flooded YouTube on Friday as the late singer Sidhu Moosewala’s new posthumous single ‘Barota’ debuted on his official channel. The release ignited instant momentum, with the video crossing 2.2 million views in just three hours, accompanied by more than 7 lakh likes and an outpouring of emotional fan reactions. By evening, the song had already surged past 15 million views, reaffirming the enduring pull of Moosewala’s music two years after his death.

Fans Drive a Record-Breaking Start

The track—running a little over four minutes—began trending almost immediately. Within the first 10 minutes, it logged over 2 lakh likes, signaling the immense anticipation surrounding Moosewala’s remaining unreleased work. Comments crossed the 5 lakh mark in just a few hours as listeners shared instant reviews, nostalgia-filled tributes, and memes celebrating the new drop.

For many, the release served as yet another reminder of how strongly Moosewala’s cultural footprint continues to grow.

Themes in ‘ Barota ’: Rural Pride, Youthful Swagger, and a Twist on Weapon References

True to the style that defined much of his discography, ‘Barota’ leans into village-based imagery, themes of physical strength, and a narrative shaped around rivalry and attraction. As reported by Bhaskar English, the lyrics also touch on Moosewala’s familiar references to weapons—an aspect that had often drawn criticism during his life.

However, this track includes a notable shift: a line hinting at putting weapons aside for love, something fans immediately highlighted across social media discussions.

Behind-the-Scenes Footage and Ninth Posthumous Release

Shortly after the song dropped, The Kid Studio shared a behind-the-scenes edit on Instagram, signaling that finishing touches had been underway until the very end. Their caption urged fans to “wait a little longer,” which sparked its own wave of anticipation.

‘Barota’ marks Sidhu Moosewala’s ninth posthumous release since his killing on May 29, 2022, in Mansa’s Jawaharke village. His family has continued to release projects in his memory, including the three-track album Moose Print, which crossed 100 million views earlier this year.

Even now, the energy around each new release proves that the connection between Moosewala and his listeners remains as powerful as ever.