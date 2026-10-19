Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Complaint filed over Moosewala's younger brother making gun gestures.

Advocate Navkiran Singh urged authorities to prioritise child's welfare.

Singh seeks parental counselling, Child Welfare Committee inquiry.

Family's lawyer disputes complaint; DC yet to confirm receipt.

A complaint has been filed with the Mansa deputy commissioner over a video showing Sidhu Moosewala’s younger brother making gun gestures during a stage appearance in Canada. Chandigarh-based advocate Navkiran Singh has urged authorities to prioritise the toddler’s welfare and examine whether the incident warrants intervention. The child, popularly known as ‘Chhota Sidhu’ or ‘Junior Moosewala’, accompanied his parents during a hologram concert celebrating the late singer’s music in Toronto. Singh has called for parental counselling and an inquiry by the Child Welfare Committee, arguing that children should not be encouraged to imitate violent actions. The family’s lawyer has disputed the complaint.

Complaint Over Gun Gestures

Advocate Navkiran Singh, general secretary of Lawyers for Human Rights International, has approached the Mansa deputy commissioner after footage from a Toronto concert showed Moosewala’s younger brother making hand gestures resembling gunfire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nishthanegi ⟡ Content Creator ⟡ Toronto🇨🇦 (@unfiltered_nishtha)

The incident took place during a concert event that began on October 9, featuring a hologram of the late Punjabi singer. The toddler was on stage with his parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, when he made gun-like gestures and imitated firing sounds. The audience applauded, and clips of the moment circulated widely on social media.

In his complaint, Singh asked the district child protection unit to call the parents for counselling on the effects of exposing a young child to violent gestures. He also sought directions preventing the child from being taught or encouraged to perform such actions in public or elsewhere.

ALSO READ | Sunny Deol's 'Suryaa' Teaser Out On His Birthday, Fans Say 'Film Will Create Havoc'

“The early years of life are a period of rapid brain development, in which children learn largely by imitation and repetition. When a child of 2.5 years is encouraged to enact gunfire and is rewarded with applause, he learns to associate violence with approval and affection. Such conduct may normalise violence in the child’s mind before he is capable of understanding it,” the complaint reads.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Firing: Motorcycle, Local Train, Cab, Then Train To Kota. What Police Reveal About Accused’s Escape Route

Singh also called for a Child Welfare Committee inquiry under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. He said the request was for guidance and counselling rather than immediate punishment, while warning that continued non-compliance could invite action under Section 75 of the Act.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Singh described the parents’ actions as “atrocious”, adding, “They need to understand that their younger son is a separate individual who has just begun his life… The Indian law clearly states that when the child is a minor, and parents fail to provide him an upbringing in a conducive environment, then the government authorities have the legal right to intervene.”

Family’s Lawyer Rejects Allegations

The family’s advocate, Gurvinder Singh Sandhu, challenged the complaint, arguing that a single video clip was not enough to question the parents’ approach to raising their child.

“We will respond with a formal reply as soon as we receive any such notice or official complaint from a government authority. The complainant cannot question the upbringing parents give their child based on one video clip. No one other than the parents knows better how their child has to be raised.”

Sandhu also argued that taking legal action over one stage appearance by a toddler was inappropriate. He suggested that human rights organisations should focus on other child welfare concerns in the region rather than pursuing high-profile cases.

Balkaur Singh did not respond to calls and messages seeking his comments. Mansa Deputy Commissioner Navjot Kaur told The Indian Express that she had not yet confirmed whether her office had received the formal complaint.

Who Was Sidhu Moosewala?

Sidhu Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh, was a Punjabi singer and songwriter from Moosa village in Mansa district. He was shot dead at Jawahar Ke village on May 29, 2022, aged 28. Police named wanted gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi as key conspirators in the murder.

His parents welcomed their second child on March 17, 2024, through in vitro fertilisation (IVF). Fans affectionately refer to the younger boy as ‘Chhota Sidhu’ or ‘Junior Moosewala’.

What Happens Next?

The complaint seeks counselling and a child welfare inquiry, but the deputy commissioner’s office has not confirmed receipt of the formal submission. Any further action will depend on the authorities’ assessment of the matter and the applicable legal provisions.