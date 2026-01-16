Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra rang in his 41st birthday on a deeply personal and joyous note. As the celebrations began at midnight, the actor was flooded with warm wishes from fans and friends across social media. Making the occasion even more meaningful, this marks Sidharth’s first birthday as a father. The actor is celebrating the milestone with his wife Kiara Advani and their daughter Saraayah, who was born in July last year.

Kiara Advani wishes husband Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara took to Instagram to share a glimpse of what appeared to be an intimate midnight celebration and penned an endearing birthday message for her husband. She wrote, “Saraayah’s favourite human and the most beautiful one- inside out 😍❤️ Still crushing on you. Now so is our little one 😌❤️ Happy Birthday, husband😘.” Along with the message, Kiara posted a striking photo of Sidharth and a close-up of his birthday cake, which was inscribed with, “Happy Birthday Love. Saraayah’s papa. Daddy cool.”

Kiara also sings for Sidharth

The post also included an adorable candid moment from the birthday bash, where Kiara is seen singing Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye – Happy Birthday To You for Sidharth. As she crooned for the birthday boy, Sidharth couldn’t hide his blush, while guests like Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra were seen cheering her on in the background.

Netizens react

The heartwarming post quickly struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments section with love. One admirer wrote, “From Ki's fav man since years to Sarayaah's favrt human.... U came a long way Sid❤️Happy birthday❤️,” while another commented, “Happy Bday To Sid And Kiara Your Singing is really beautiful.” A fan summed up the mood by saying, “The most wholesome thing on the internet today🥹❤️🏡🧿,” as another added, “Was waiting for this! Can’t stop saying ‘aww’ after seeing it. Her singing for him is just amazing! The caption is so sweet!! This post is pure AWW...🥹💛🧿.”