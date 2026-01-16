Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sidharth Malhotra Turns 41: Kiara Advani's Midnight Birthday Song For Saraayah's Papa Steals Hearts

Sidharth Malhotra Turns 41: Kiara Advani’s Midnight Birthday Song For Saraayah’s Papa Steals Hearts

Sidharth Malhotra turns 41 and celebrates his first birthday as a father. Kiara Advani’s heartfelt midnight wish, adorable moments and fan reactions made the day extra special.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra rang in his 41st birthday on a deeply personal and joyous note. As the celebrations began at midnight, the actor was flooded with warm wishes from fans and friends across social media. Making the occasion even more meaningful, this marks Sidharth’s first birthday as a father. The actor is celebrating the milestone with his wife Kiara Advani and their daughter Saraayah, who was born in July last year.

Kiara Advani wishes husband Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara took to Instagram to share a glimpse of what appeared to be an intimate midnight celebration and penned an endearing birthday message for her husband. She wrote, “Saraayah’s favourite human and the most beautiful one- inside out 😍❤️ Still crushing on you. Now so is our little one 😌❤️ Happy Birthday, husband😘.” Along with the message, Kiara posted a striking photo of Sidharth and a close-up of his birthday cake, which was inscribed with, “Happy Birthday Love. Saraayah’s papa. Daddy cool.”

Kiara also sings for Sidharth

The post also included an adorable candid moment from the birthday bash, where Kiara is seen singing Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye – Happy Birthday To You for Sidharth. As she crooned for the birthday boy, Sidharth couldn’t hide his blush, while guests like Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra were seen cheering her on in the background.

 
 
 
 
 
Netizens react

The heartwarming post quickly struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments section with love. One admirer wrote, “From Ki's fav man since years to Sarayaah's favrt human.... U came a long way Sid❤️Happy birthday❤️,” while another commented, “Happy Bday To Sid And Kiara Your Singing is really beautiful.” A fan summed up the mood by saying, “The most wholesome thing on the internet today🥹❤️🏡🧿,” as another added, “Was waiting for this! Can’t stop saying ‘aww’ after seeing it. Her singing for him is just amazing! The caption is so sweet!! This post is pure AWW...🥹💛🧿.”

About the author Shruti Kapoor

With 18 years in digital media, Shruti Kapoor blends sharp storytelling with pop culture pulse, covering Bollywood, South cinema, OTT, and all things celeb with style and insight. At ABP Live English, she leads a team that lives and breathes showbiz and keeps a pulse on everything lifestyle. When not chasing trends or celebrity scoops, she’s usually exploring the latest in film and series, curating playlists, or getting lost in a good book.
Read
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani
