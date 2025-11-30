Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSidharth Malhotra Reveals Meaning Of Daughter Saraayah’s Hebrew Name; Calls Kiara Advani A ‘Superhero’

Sidharth Malhotra explains the meaning behind daughter Saraayah’s name and praises Kiara Advani’s strength through pregnancy and motherhood.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 04:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who became parents in July this year, recently revealed that they have named their daughter Saraayah. They also shared a tender glimpse of their newborn—showing tiny feet wrapped in white crocheted socks—melting hearts online. Now, Sidharth has gone a step further and explained the significance behind their daughter’s unique name.

Speaking at Barkha Dutt’s We The Women event, the actor revealed that the name is not rooted in Hindi but originates from Hebrew. Opening up about fatherhood, he joked that he has “never lost so many arguments to somebody who can’t speak,” reflecting how smitten he is with his four-month-old daughter.

What ‘Saraayah’ Really Means

During the conversation, Sidharth elaborated on the name they chose: Saraayah is ‘Princess of God’. It’s not in Hindi of course. It’s an exotic name that comes from the East. It’s actually a Hebrew name.”

He added that life after her birth has been “amazing,” noting, “I realize that I am no longer the hero of the house. She is the superstar. She is 4 months old.”

The actor shared that he and Kiara initially debated whether they should even announce the name publicly.

“We were thinking whether we should announce it or not… But then we realized ki chalo theek hai, we will make it official,” he said.

Sidharth Praises Kiara’s Strength as a New Mother

Sidharth also expressed admiration for Kiara Advani’s resilience through pregnancy and postpartum, calling her the true hero at home.

“I see my daughter being a superstar, my wife being a superhero… seeing her through pregnancy and birth is an eye-opening experience,” he said.

He added that he is doing his part by helping with diapers, photos, and maintaining a positive atmosphere for their little one.

The Couple’s Milestones

Kiara and Sidharth announced their daughter’s name on November 28 in a joint Instagram post, writing, “From our prayers, to our arms our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra सरायाह मल्होत्रा.”

The couple, who married in February 2023 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace, welcomed baby Saraayah on July 15, 2025.

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 04:11 PM (IST)
Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Saraayah Meaning Bollywood Baby Name Saraayah Malhotra Kiara Pregnancy
